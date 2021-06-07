‘The Conjuring 3’ edges ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ at the weekend box office

In a sign that the WarnerMedia strategy to debut the 2021 Warner Bros. slate in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously has worked out so far, “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” exceeded expectations to win the weekend box office.

The third film in the “Conjuring” series grossed an estimated $24 million over its debut weekend, edging out fellow horror thriller “A Quiet Place Part II” for the top spot on the charts. The John Krasinski sequel, one of the first films delayed last year by the coronavirus pandemic, earned $19.5 million in its second weekend. At just over $88 million in North American ticket sales thus far, it’s widely expected that “A Quiet Place Part II” will become the first movie to cross the $100 million mark during the pandemic.

Rounding out the top five were Disney’s “Cruella,” which earned an estimated $11.2 million during its second weekend, Universal’s new animated movie “Spirit Untamed” ($6.2 million), and Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” ($1.3 million).

In keeping with the evolving times, both Disney films are available at home to Disney Plus subscribers. “Cruella” is currently available as a Premier Access title, which means subscribers can watch the Emma Stone comedy on the service for an added cost of $29.99. “Raya and the Last Dragon” had been a Premier Access title on Disney Plus for three months. On Friday, however, it lost that designation and became available to all subscribers at no extra cost.

In part because of its strategy, Warner Bros. has dominated the theatrical conversation so far in 2021. As Deadline noted, the studio has spent 10 weeks out of 23 in the top position on the box office charts, thanks to the success of films like “Godzilla vs. Kong” and “Mortal Kombat.” That successful run is expected to continue this coming weekend as well when Jon M. Chu’s “In the Heights” makes its debut.

At the moment, “A Quiet Place Part II” stands out as the biggest current blockbuster not available via at-home services. But the Paramount release will cycle onto Paramount Plus 45 days after its initial release, putting it on track for a mid-July streaming debut.

