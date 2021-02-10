‘Welcome to Chechnya’: Why an Oscar nomination for Best Visual Effects would be one of the best noms of the year

One of my favorite citations when the Oscars revealed their shortlists on February 9 was a documentary, but it wasn’t in the Best Documentary Feature category. It was for Best Visual Effects, where “Welcome to Chechnya” was one of 10 films cited by the motion picture academy. If it makes the final five when nominations are announced on March 15, it will be one of my favorite nominations in any category this year. See who else made the shortlists here.

“Welcome to Chechnya” was also shortlisted for Best Documentary Feature, but the pre-nomination for its effects is just as gratifying for how those effects contribute to the emotional impact of the film. Directed by David France, a previous Oscar nominee for “How to Survive a Plague” (2012), the film tells the story of the crisis facing LGBT Chechens, who have faced a brutal, government-backed purge.

Because many of the subjects of the film face mortal danger from their government, the film conceals their identities. But France didn’t want anything to get in the way of the audience connecting emotionally to the people he profiles, so instead of simply obscuring or distorting their faces, the film uses effects to replace their faces. France recruited 22 volunteers to have their faces captured and digitally layered onto the film’s participants, like deep-fakes.

“While all eye and mouth movement and facial tics belong to the original subject,” France told IndieWire last year at Sundance, “they are all being carried out beneath the skin of these volunteers. This could allow us to know their stories; it’s still them. We see the weight on their faces. It comes through, it’s unmanipulated, we’re picking up those expressions.”

This kind of alteration of real people made the cut for Best Visual Effects just last year when de-aging technology was used to turn back the clock for Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci in “The Irishman.” And several effects artists used motion capture technology on Andy Serkis to earn nominations or wins for the “Lord of the Rings” films, “King Kong” and the recent “Planet of the Apes” prequels.

But none of those effects could claim real-world humanitarian value. France used technology to tells important stories while protecting vulnerable people who trusted him with theirs. I can’t think of a better visual effect.

