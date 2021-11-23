Wendy Moten (‘The Voice’) belts out Aretha Franklin cover for Fan Week [WATCH]

One of the front-runners to win “The Voice,” Wendy Moten of Team Blake Shelton, opened up Top 11 week with a bang on Monday night’s episode. As it was Fan Week, the viewers got to choose songs for each of the finalists and they picked Aretha Franklin‘s “Freeway of Love” for Wendy. This 55-year-old soul singer from Memphis, Tennessee absolutely dominated her version of the song, earning standing ovations from coaches Blake and John Legend. Watch Wendy’s “The Voice” performance above.

Wendy is no stranger to taking on classic tunes from earlier eras, so “Freeway of Love” was right up her alley. Her song list so far has included “We Can Work It Out” (blind audition), “If I Ever Lose My Faith in You” (battles), “Ain’t No Way” (knockouts), “I Will Always Love You” (Top 21) and “Blue Bayou” (Top 13). As a former background singer, Wendy is hoping “The Voice” can propel her into the spotlight for the first time in her long career.

If Wendy pulls out a victory at the end of this 21st season, she’d be the ninth person from Team Blake to prevail. The county coach’s other winners were: Jermaine Paul (Season 2), Cassadee Pope (Season 3), Danielle Bradbery (Season 4), Craig Wayne Boyd (Season 7), Sundance Head (Season 11), Chloe Kohanski (Season 13), Todd Tilghman (Season 18) and Cam Anthony (Season 20).

As for the judges’ comments, Ariana Grande praised Wendy for being able to honor each of the songs she performs on the big stage, remarking how she had more fun this week than usual. John called her a flawless vocalist and said her technique was something that most people can’t do, even though she makes it look super easy. Blake, who in the past has said he’s rooting for her to win, raved about her comfort in front of an audience.

In his “The Voice” live blog, our recapper John Benutty had this to say about Wendy’s performance: “Kicking off Fan Week with the first performance of the night was Wendy Moten. The fans chose ‘Freeway of Love’ by Aretha Franklin, a sign, Blake says, that they believe she can sing anything. It’s also Wendy’s birthday week so she was excited to receive an uptempo song so that she could bring the party to the stage.”

