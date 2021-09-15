‘West Side Story’ trailer showcases Steven Spielberg’s take on the Oscar-winning classic

Play it cool: The official trailer for Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” remake has finally arrived, months after the first look at the 20th Century Studios release debuted during the 2021 Oscars.

Unlike that initial glance, which utilized “Somewhere” from the legendary musical, the new trailer starts and ends with newcomer Rachel Zegler, as Maria, singing “Tonight.” In between, the trailer offers glimmers of the plot, which should be familiar to everyone who has seen the 1961 original and Best Picture winner. Here’s how 20th Century Studios and Disney describe the forthcoming feature: “‘West Side Story’ tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City.

In addition to Zegler, the cast includes Ansel Elgort (Tony), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke), and original star Rita Moreno (as Valentina, a reimagined version of the Doc character from the 1961 film; Valentina is actually Doc’s widow, according to Moreno).

Moreno, who won an Oscar for playing Anita in “West Side Story,” is also an executive producer on the new project. All told, the original film won 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director (for Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins), Best Supporting Actress (for Moreno), and Best Supporting Actor (for George Chakiris, who played Bernardo), and also received an additional honorary award for Robbins for his memorable choreography and musical direction.

“You’re in for some surprises, because there are things that are done in this movie that weren’t in the original, that should have,” Moreno teased earlier this year.

“West Side Story” is one of the last major awards contenders on the calendar and set to debut on December 10 in theaters only.

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions