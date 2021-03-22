WGA Awards 2021 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User OneAndOnly for the best score of 90% when predicting the 2021 WGA Awards winners on Sunday. He is just ahead of a group of nine people with 80% accuracy and has a great score of 12,100 by using his 500 point bets wisely.

Almost 1,900 people worldwide predicted these Writers Guild of America champs announced in New York and Los Angeles. Our top scorer got nine of 10 categories correct, including the top film prizes of Best Adapted Screenplay (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”) and Best Original Screenplay (“Promising Young Woman”). Top TV winners were “Ted Lasso,” “The Crown,” “The Queen’s Gambit” and “Mrs. America.”

SEEcomplete list of 2021 WGA Awards winners and nominees

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For the 10 Experts making picks, Clayton Davis (Variety) is first with 70% correct. For a four-way tie at 60%, we have Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV), Kevin Polowy (Yahoo) and Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby). Five people are tied at 50% each: Tariq Khan (Fox TV), Susan King (Gold Derby), Nikki Novak (Fandango), Anne Thompson (Indiewire) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). See Experts’ scores.

For our 10 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Marcus Dixon and Zach Laws are best with 70% right. We then have a five-way tie at 60% for Riley Chow, Joyce Eng, Rob Licuria, Christopher Rosen and myself. Daniel Montgomery and Matt Noble are at 50% and then Paul Sheehan at 40%. See Editors’ scores.

PREDICTthe 2021 Oscars winners through April 25

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions