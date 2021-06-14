What to watch on HBO Max: ‘Hacks’ finale puts Hannah Einbinder in the Emmy spotlight

As the HBO Max series “Hacks” continues its meteoric rise up the Emmy Awards charts, will growing support for the caustic comedy help co-star Hannah Einbinder crack the highly competitive Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category?

In the current Gold Derby odds, Einbinder is a bit of a longshot: She’s got 40/1 odds, good enough to tie Kathleen Turner from “The Kominsky Method” for 10th place overall. This year’s Best Supporting Actress category, however, has just eight slots. Expected favorites for a nomination are Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”), Rosie Perez (“The Flight Attendant”), Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”), Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”), Zosia Mamet (“The Flight Attendant”), Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”), and Paula Pell (“Girls5eva”).

But it’s arguable none of those performers are given as strong of an arc as Einbinder (who stands as a co-lead on “Hacks”), nor star opposite such a formidable force. “Hacks” has been praised for giving Jean Smart one of her best roles ever and the two-time Emmy winner has jumped to second place in the Gold Derby odds for Best Actress in a Comedy Series behind Kaley Cuoco on “The Flight Attendant.” More than half the Gold Derby experts (15) have Smart winning on Emmy night, a figure that’s all be assured to rise as the season marches forward and more people catch up with “Hacks” on HBO Max.

That puts Einbinder, the daughter of “Saturday Night Live” veteran Laraine Newman and comedy writer Chad Einbinder, in a relatively awards-friendly position, as the No. 2 behind a decorated veteran (think Ethan Hawke landing an Oscar nomination in 2002 for “Training Day” opposite Denzel Washington). It also helps that she’s got what amounts to a leading role, giving her a potential edge over actors in the category who are more traditional supporting players (Perez, Mamet, and Waddingham).

There’s another reason, too, to consider Einbinder: as fans of “Hacks” saw when the final episodes debuted on HBO Max last week, her character, Ava, goes through a big transformation as Season 1 comes to an end — and the growth she shows as a character is mirrored by Einbinder as a performer. It’s arguable her best work happens in those final episodes when Ava is confronted with the realization that her relationship with Deborah (Smart) is the most important in her life.

“Obviously the comedy is very important, but what the show comes down to is truly heart,” she told Gold Derby in a recent interview. “Yes, the show is in part about their work, but their work is a huge reflection of themselves. Because their work is the only thing they can truly rely on.”

Watch the full season of “Hacks” on HBO Max.

