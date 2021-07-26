What to watch on Hulu: See what ‘Mom’ episode Allison Janney picked for Emmy voters

As seven-time Emmy winner Allison Janney (“West Wing,” “Masters of Sex,” “Mom”) knows well, nominees are tasked with picking a sample episode of their TV series as an example of their best work for voters to watch before checking off their ballots. Strategy is key. Picking the wrong episode can torpedo their hopes — or trigger their victory. Now Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Janney is entering the “Mom” episode titled “My Kinda People and the Big To-Do” for Best Comedy Actress.

This program aired May 13 and was the 18th episode of the eighth season for the CBS show. It’s what to watch on Hulu and Paramount+, while Emmy voters can see it at the academy’s screening site, too. Voting starts on Aug. 19 and ends on Aug. 30.

In this installment, Bonnie (Janney) tries to get a new lady to share at their AA meeting and wants to talk with her after. Adam (William Fichtner) shares with Bonnie about his medical test and asks her to visit the oncologist with him. The series ends with Bonnie talking about how grateful she is in changing her life.

This year marks her 15th career Emmy nomination with seven previous wins. For this 2021 contest, she is competing against Aidy Bryant (“Shrill”), Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”), Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”) and Jean Smart (“Hacks”).

