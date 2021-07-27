What to watch on Netflix: Olivia Colman’s Emmy episode submission for ‘The Crown’

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Olivia Colman is entering “The Crown” episode “48:1” to Emmy voters who are deciding the winner of Best Drama Actress. This program streamed November 15 and was the eighth episode of the fourth season for the Netflix show.

In this installment, Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson) and Queen Elizabeth (Colman) spar over sanctions for apartheid in South Africa. She doesn’t want the media to know about rumors of a feud between the two women.

This year marks her fourth career Emmy nomination with no wins so far. For this 2021 contest, she is competing against co-star Emma Corrin, Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”), Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”) and Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”).

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

