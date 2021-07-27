What to watch on Netflix: ‘The Crown’ Emmy episode for Tobias Menzies

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal what to watch on Netflix if you’re keeping careful track of what episodes are being submitted to Emmy judges who’ll decide the fate of nominees like Tobias Menzies, who portrays Prince Phillip. Menzies is entering “The Crown” episode “Gold Stick” as his 2021 Emmy Awards submission for Best Drama Supporting Actor. This program streamed November 15 and was the first episode of the fourth season for the Netflix show. Every series performer must submit one sample episode of a nominee’s best work from the past TV season and all voters are required to view it. “Gold Stick” can be seen on Netflix and the Television Academy’s streaming site.

In this installment, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) is excited about a new Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), but her husband Prince Philip (Menzies) is not happy about two women running the country. Years later, Philip is furious over the funeral arrangements for Lord Mountbatten (Charles Dance), who has Charles doing the reading instead of Philip.

This year marks the first career Emmy nomination for Menzies. For this 2021 contest, he is competing against “The Handmaid’s Tale” stars O-T Fagbenle, Max Minghella and Bradley Whitford, Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”), John Lithgow (“Perry Mason”), Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”) and Michael K. Williams (“Lovecraft Country”).

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

