What to watch on Hulu: Samira Wiley (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’) reveals her episode submission to Emmy voters

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Samira Wiley entering “The Handmaid’s Tale” episode “Vows” as her 2021 Emmy Awards submission for Best Drama Supporting Actress. This program streamed May 19 and was the sixth episode of the fourth season for the Hulu show. It’s now officially what she wants Emmy voters (all members of the academy’s acting and casting branches) to view as a sample of her best acting work from this latest season.

In this installment, Moira (Wiley) convinces June (Elisabeth Moss) to escape the chaos of Chicago for asylum in Canada. Her girlfriend Oona (Zawe Ashton) ends their relationship to not cause any further damage to their mission work.

This year marks her fourth career Emmy nomination with one previous win. For this 2021 contest, she is competing against co-stars Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd and Yvonne Strahovski, “The Crown” co-stars Gillian Anderson, Helena Bonham Carter and Emerald Fennell, plus Aunjanue Ellis from “Lovecraft Country.”

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy winners through September 19

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions