Will ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ sink its teeth into 2021 Golden Globes?

The first season of the horror comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” received little awards attention despite being one of the funniest new shows on TV. Luckily, awards voters took notice, and the second season, which in many ways was even stronger than the first, has been rectifying that omission. The mockumentary received eight Emmy nominations last year, including Best Comedy Series and three for writing, and it seems poised to continue that momentum at the Golden Globes.

“Shadows” follows a coven of bumbling vampires living in Staten Island, played by Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou and Mark Proksch, with Harvey Guillén playing their hapless human familiar. Most of the cast are relative newcomers in their breakout roles; the one exception is Berry, who has been a regular in the world of British TV comedy for some time now, starring in cult hits such as “The IT Crowd” and “Toast of London,” the latter of which he won a BAFTA TV award for. That may be the reason Berry has climbed our list of rankings for the Best Comedy Actor category at this year’s Golden Globes. He’s got an even better chance of landing a bid following his recent Critics’ Choice TV Awards nomination.

The rest of the strong comedic cast are due recognition as well. The show works so well because they all have perfectly defined comedic personas and a chemistry that other shows would die for. According to our odds, it’s very likely they’ll collectively earn a SAG Ensemble bid, so don’t count out their chances for individual Globes noms.

As far as Best Comedy Series goes at the Golden Globes, its strong Emmys showing coupled with growing word-of-mouth support almost guarantee it’ll earn a nomination there as well. It’ll easily crack the top five according to our rankings, joining awards juggernaut “Schitt’s Creek,” newcomers “The Great” and “Ted Lasso,” and “Ramy,” which won Best Comedy Actor for Ramy Youssef last year.

Although “Schitt’s Creek” is far and away the front-runner thanks to its record-setting Emmys sweep, don’t count “Shadows” out yet. Much like its undead main characters, it’s a show that will be hard to kill.

