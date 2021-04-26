What’s next for the 2021 Oscar winners and nominees

The longest awards season in modern times will be remembered for featuring one of the best lineups of acting nominees in Oscars history. This year’s Best Actor and Best Actress races came down to the wire with Anthony Hopkins and Frances McDormand pulling off unexpected wins on Sunday night over favored nominees such as Chadwick Boseman in Best Actor and Viola Davis and Carey Mulligan in Best Actress. In the supporting categories, the results ended up being a little more obvious (Daniel Kaluuya and Yuh-Jung Youn were long expected to emerge victoriously, and subsequently did just that at the Oscars), but the crop of talent was incredible.

What do the 20 acting nominees at the 2021 Oscars have coming up next? Read on to find out.

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed has a number of projects in the works, including a long-discussed adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” He will also serve as executive producer and voice actor in “Flee,” an animated documentary that debuted at the Sundance Film Festival this year.

Chadwick Boseman died on August 28, 2020, and while “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” stands as his final film role, it won’t be his last performance. The “Black Panther” star will play T’Challa in the Disney+ animated series “What If…?” which is expected to premiere on the streaming platform later this year.

Anthony Hopkins has a handful of films in various stages of development, including a pulpy thriller called “The Virtuoso” that’s expected to debut in April. He recently appeared as a voice actor on the Apple TV+ series “Mythic Quest.”

Gary Oldman can next be seen in “The Woman in the Window,” Joe Wright’s long-delayed thriller which was originally set up by 20th Century Fox and will debut on Netflix in May.

Steven Yeun should have himself quite a next 12 months. This year, he’ll appear in the adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama finalist and Tony Award-winning play “The Humans.” Next year, he’s set to star with fellow Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer in Jordan Peele’s new horror thriller.

Best Actress

Andra Day does not yet have any film roles lined up. “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” marked her live-action acting debut.

Viola Davis will reprise her role as Amanda Waller in James Gunn’s reboot/sequel “The Suicide Squad,” out in August. She’s also set to play former First Lady Michelle Obama in the Showtime series “The First Lady.”

Vanessa Kirby will return to the “Mission: Impossible” film series for the film’s seventh and eighth installments, which are set to debut this year and next year, respectively.

Frances McDormand will follow her latest Oscar win (her third for Best Actress award) with a part that could have her here again next year: Lady Macbeth in Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” with Denzel Washington. She’s also a co-star in the latest Wes Anderson ensemble, “The French Dispatch,” a 2020 release that was pushed into 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Carey Mulligan has a few roles in development, the most notable of which is “Spaceman,” a Netflix movie starring Adam Sandler and Paul Dano.

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen will follow his busy 2020 with something of a break. The only project listed on his IMDb page at the moment is “Mandrake the Magician,” an adaptation he was first attached to four years ago.

Following their success with “Get Out,” Daniel Kaluuya will team with Jordan Peele again for an untitled 2022 movie that co-stars fellow Oscar nominee Steven Yeun. Kaluuya is also still developing an adaptation of the children’s program “Barney.”

Leslie Odom Jr. will next appear in the David Chase “Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark.”

Paul Raci does not appear to have any projects lined up at the moment.

LaKeith Stanfield is back for more episodes of Donald Glover’s beloved comedy series “Atlanta” for its forthcoming third season. He also lends his voice to the animated show “Yasuke” playing the title character.

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova is part of the all-star cast assembled by Judd Apatow for the Netflix film “The Bubble,” a comedy about actors quarantining in the same hotel during the coronavirus pandemic.

Glenn Close is starring alongside of Mahershala Ali and Awkwafina in the science-fiction drama “Swan Song.” She’s also in development on an adaptation of the musical take on “Sunset Boulevard,” the Broadway show that won her acclaim and a Tony Award as Norma Desmond.

Olvia Colman was recently cast in the Disney+ series “Secret Invasion,” a Marvel show with Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, and Emilia Clarke in lead roles.

Amanda Seyfried will star in the Netflix horror thriller “Things Seen and Heard,” out later this year. She was also recently cast as Elizabeth Holmes in the television series “The Dropout.”

Beloved international star Yuh-Jung Youn does not have any projects lined up after “Minari.”

Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung will follow “Minari” with a live-action adaptation of the animated movie “Your Name.”

Emerald Fennell has not yet publicly announced her next project.

David Fincher is attached to direct an adaptation of “The Killer” with Michael Fassbender. He’s also an executive producer on a planned television series prequel to “Chinatown.”

Thomas Vinterberg is attached to the Danish television series “Families Like Ours.”

Chloe Zhao will head to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for “Eternals,” which was originally set to debut last year before shifting to November of this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. She’s also recently became attached to direct a “Dracula” movie for Universal.

