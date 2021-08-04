When is ‘MasterChef’ coming back after the Olympics? Here’s the ‘Legends’ return date

Like most shows on network television, “MasterChef” is in the middle of a two-week break as Fox doesn’t want to compete against NBC’s airing of the Tokyo Olympics. When we last checked in with our aspiring home cooks, the judges (Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich) had just narrowed down the field to the Top 9. So when is “MasterChef” coming back? Mark your calendars for Wednesday, August 11 at 8:00 p.m as that’s when the next “Legends” episode, titled “Elevated Street Food,” will finally air.

Here is how Fox describes this ninth episode of Season 11: “The pioneering king of the food truck revolution, Roy Choi, tasks the home cooks with making a street food dish worthy of a Michelin star restaurant.”

The most recent episode ended with an emotional shocker as Tay Westberry was eliminated due to a technicality. That week’s task was to create a California-inspired dish using five ingredients: Santa Barbara prawns, sea urchin, wasabi, avocado and grapefruit. Unfortunately, Tay forgot his urchin butter in the refrigerator, so the judges and guest “Legend” Jonathan Waxman had no choice but to cut him from the Top 10.

“It breaks my heart to send you home,” Gordon told the 29-year-old radio host from Nebraska. “Tonight’s challenge was about using five ingredients and this is a competition, so we have to abide by the rules.” In truth, the judges thought Joseph Manglicmot made the worst dish of the week, but he “dodged a bullet” because of Tay’s oopsie. The other home cook in the bottom three was Alejandro Valdivia.

In his exit interview, Tay stated, “I’m disappointed to get eliminated on something so simple. But like, I’m leaving ‘MasterChef’ proudly. Whoever thought this Black redneck from Omaha, Nebraska would be in the Top 10 on ‘MasterChef’? I got to sit in front of some of the most amazing chefs in the world and I cooked my ass off. Nobody can take that away from me. I won a baking challenge. Those are the feelings and emotions you can’t ever replace. I’m walking out of here shoulders back and head high, man. I made it, I did it!”

Now only nine chef-testants remain in the running to win “MasterChef: Legends”: Joseph, Alejandro, Abe Konick, Anne Hicks, Autumn Moretti, Kelsey Murphy, Lexy Rogers, Michael Newman and Suu Khin. Who do YOU think will go the distance and ultimately join the show’s winner’s list?