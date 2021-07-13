Where to watch 2021 Emmy nominations announcement streamed live

You can watch the 2021 Emmy nominations announcement streamed live here at Gold Derby on Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. PT (11:30 a.m. ET). Behold contenders in the lead categories be revealed by father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (“Blindspotting”). They will be introduced by Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.

According to the Emmy predictions of 32 Experts, 11 Editors and 3,823 Gold Derby users, “The Crown” will likely dominate the drama-series bids while “Ted Lasso” romps through the comedy categories. See our Experts’ latest predictions in 25 races: check out how each pundit ranks each category or see the lists and racetrack odds generated by combining their predictions, a list that’s updated automatically once per hour.

One hour after the nominations are announced, you will receive a newsletter from us with your personal score that includes checks and x’s where your picks were right and wrong. Also, you’ll get a link to show you where you ended up ranking in our leaderboards. Please make sure that you provide your most current email address in your profile section at Gold Derby, which you can access using your personal menu that appears when you tap on your name in the top right corner of every page. In that same menu, you can tap “My Scores” and then expand the menu for Primetime Emmys to see how you fared.

The 2021 Emmy Awards will be aired live on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday, September 19 at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT.