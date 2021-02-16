With the 2021 Oscars not scheduled to occur until the end of April, the awards season calendar has been stretched in ways previously unimaginable. Thanks to an extended eligibility period, February is the new December — and a handful of major Oscar hopefuls will arrive in limited theatrical release and on streaming platforms this month, including “Minari.” Directed by Lee Isaac Chung and starring Steven Yeun, Yeri Han, and Yuh-Jung Youn, the A24 drama is a major awards contender across the board. In addition to numerous critics’ groups’ accolades, “Minari” received three nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (including Best Ensemble, Best Actor for Yeun, and Best Supporting Actress for Youn), six nominations at the Independent Spirit Awards (Best Picture, Best Director for Chung, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Actress for Han, and Best Screenplay for Chung), and 10 nominations from the Critics Choice Awards (including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actress).

“Minari” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020, but it is finally available to watch online and in select theaters where venues are open. Here’s how to watch.

Where to watch “Minari”

“Minari” is currently out in limited theatrical release, although if prospective ticket buyers are concerned about seeing a movie in theaters during the coronavirus pandemic, A24 has created a special online screening platform for the film. Between February 12 and February 26 (when “Minari” will become available across on-demand services), A24 is offering daily screening slots for purchase. While many of the screenings are already sold out, tickets are available on the A24 website. Users are then allowed access to watch “Minari” starting at 7 p.m. ET for a four-hour period.

Is “Minari” playing in theaters?

Yes, it is out in limited release. Although, again, there is an online option to watch the movie right now.

Is “Minari” on Netflix?

No, “Minari” is not streaming on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. It is currently available to stream through February 25 via A24. After that, starting on February 26, audiences can rent “Minari” via Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNOW, and other on-demand portals.

Is “Minari” available to rent?

Sort of. Between February 12 and February 25, audiences can purchase an online ticket to stream “Minari” via A24. But those screenings are limited and selling out fast. Starting February 26, “Minari” will become a rental title.

What is “Minari” about?

“Minari” focuses on a family of Korean-American immigrants in 1980s America and details their family struggles. Here’s the official A24 synopsis: “A tender and sweeping story about what roots us, ‘Minari’ follows a Korean-American family that moves to an Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream. The family home changes completely with the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother. Amidst the instability and challenges of this new life in the rugged Ozarks, ‘Minari’ shows the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home.”

