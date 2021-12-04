Who deserves to win ‘Survivor 41’: Danny, Deshawn, Erika, Heather, Ricard or Xander? [POLL]

After successfully navigating the game’s new twists and turns, only six castaways remain on “Survivor 41.” Four of the six are original Luvu tribemates: Danny McCray, Deshawn Radden, Erika Casupanan and Heather Aldret, while Ricard Foye is the last remaining Ua player and Xander Hastings is the final Yase member. There is only one episode left before the finale, so it’s time to ask the question, who deserves to win “Survivor 41”? Vote in our new poll here:

Danny and Deshawn have been a pair from the beginning and have yet to waver from each other. Because of Luvu’s winning streak, the duo did not have to attend Tribal Council in the pre-merge. After the merge, they formed an alliance with the other remaining Black players, Liana Wallace and Shan Smith, and largely controlled the votes until Ricard came up with a plan to turn on Shan. Through it all, Danny has been the more controlled of the two, while Deshawn is more emotional, though he has also been presented as a more active player who is willing to turn on his alliances.

SEE Everything to know about ‘Survivor 42’

Erika and Heather, the two remaining women, have also had the smallest edits of anyone remaining. Like Danny and Deshawn, they did not have to really start playing the game until the merge. Erika smashed the hourglass in the merge episode and likely saved herself in the process, considering her former tribe had been wanting to get her out. She has bounced back and forth between alliances alongside her closest ally, Heather, who has barely received any screen time outside of failing at one challenge and causing chaos at Tribal Council that one time.

Then there’s Ricard and Xander, who have both outlasted their original tribes and have been built up as threats. Ricard is not only a strategist but has emerged as a challenge beast, too, causing his tribemates to scheme to get him out. He has managed to survive these attempts, and helped make the biggest move of the game by taking out Shan. Xander is also a threat, as he continues to wield a Hidden Immunity Idol. He, too, is a strong performer in challenges but has become somewhat of an underdog because of losing all of his allies quickly after the merge.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.