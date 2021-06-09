2021 CMT Music Awards predictions: Our odds say Carrie Underwood, Gabby Barrett will be among winners

The 2021 CMT Music Awards will be presented tonight, June 9, during a ceremony hosted by nominees Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown and airing live across Viacom networks including CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount, and TV Land. But who will win? Scroll down for our official racetrack odds in six categories, which are based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby users. Our projected winners are highlighted in gold.

The CMT Awards differ from other country music events in that they’re decided strictly by fans voting online, unlike the CMA and ACM Awards, which are handed out by industry peers. And we’re betting that fans will be kinder to Carrie Underwood than those other awards often are. She rarely wins Entertainer of the Year at those events (and often isn’t even nominated), but she has won the top prize here more than anyone else, claiming Video of the Year eight times. She’s favored to win again for “Hallelujah,” her duet with John Legend, which is also expected to win them Collaborative Video of the Year.

But Underwood isn’t nominated for Female Video of the Year this time around, which opens the door for breakout star Gabby Barrett‘s “The Good Ones”; last year she won Breakthrough Video of the Year at these awards for her crossover hit “I Hope.” Meanwhile, her fellow hit-maker Luke Combs is tipped to win Male Video of the Year for the first time for “Lovin’ on You,” which would be his second CMT Award following his 2019 victory for CMT Performance of the Year.

See everyone we’re betting on below. Is there anyone you think we’re underestimating?

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood and John Legend, “Hallelujah” — 8/1

Kane Brown, “Worldwide Beautiful” — 10/1

Kelsea Ballerini, “Hole in the Bottle” — 12/1

Keith Urban and Pink, “One Too Many” — 14/1

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones” — 8/1

Kelsea Ballerini, “Hole in the Bottle” — 19/2

Miranda Lambert, “Settling Down” — 10/1

Maren Morris, “To Hell and Back” — 12/1

Mickey Guyton, “Heaven Down Here” — 14/1

Carly Pearce, “Next Girl” — 15/1

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs, “Lovin’ on You” — 17/2

Kane Brown, “Worship You” — 9/1

Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over” — 11/1

Thomas Rhett, “What’s Your Country Song” — 12/1

Luke Bryan, “Down to One” — 14/1

Darius Rucker, “Beers and Sunshine” — 15/1

DUO/GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne, “All Night” — 8/1

Old Dominion, “Never Be Sorry” — 19/2

Little Big Town, “Wine, Beer, Whiskey” — 21/2

Lady A, “Like a Lady” — 12/1

Parmalee and Blanco Brown — “Just the Way” — 14/1

Runaway June, “We Were Rich” — 15/1

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Mickey Guyton, “Black Like Me” — 8/1

Niko Moon, “Good Time” — 19/2

Hardy, “Give Heaven Some Hell” — 21/2

Hailey Whitters feat. Little Big Town, “Fillin’ My Cup” — 13/1

Lainey Wilson, “Things a Man Oughta Know” — 14/1

Dylan Scott, “Nobody” — 15/1

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood and John Legend, “Hallelujah” — 8/1

Chris Young and Kane Brown, “Famous Friends” — 10/1

Elle King and Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” — 11/1

Keith Urban and Pink, “One Too Many” — 23/2

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, “Chasing After You” — 14/1

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard, “Undivided” — 15/1

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?