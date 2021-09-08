Who will win ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 30? Make your predictions now

The “Dancing with the Stars” cast is officially set as the roster of 15 celebs were announced on September 8 on “Good Morning America.” So who do you think will win the Mirror Ball Trophy? Make your predictions now and come back every week to predict each episode of “DWTS” throughout the fall. Click above for our gallery of this year’s celebs.

The first two celebs were announced early: gymnast Sunisa Lee, fresh off her Olympic gold medal in the women’s all-around competition, and JoJo Siwa, a singer, dancer, and social media personality who previously appeared on the reality show “Dance Moms.” Siwa is additionally making history as the first contestant in “DWTS” history to get a same-sex pro partner.

Now we know the rest of the roster: Country singer Jimmie Allen, former Spice Girls member Melanie C, “Bling Empire” reality star Christine Chiu, “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum Brian Austin Green, “The Office” and “Transparent” actress Melora Hardin, social media personality and subject of the Operation Varsity Blues scandal Olivia Jade, “Bachelor” star Matt James, “The Talk” host and Broadway performer Amanda Kloots, “Cobra Kai” actor Martin Kove, pro wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Kenya Moore, Peloton trainer Cody Rigsby, and NBA champion Iman Shumpert.

Of those stars, we’ll certainly need to keep an eye out for Lee as a couple of gymnasts have already won the Mirror Ball Trophy (Shawn Johnson and Laurie Hernandez) while a couple others came pretty close (fourth-place finishers Nastia Liukin and Simone Biles). Pay attention to Kloots and Siwa as well since they’re coming to the ballroom with previous dance and performance experience. And of course the last two Mirror Ball champions were both “Bachelorette” stars (Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe), so the passionate fans in “Bachelor Nation” could lift James to a victory.

But you never know for sure where the season’s best dancer will come from. Who do you think will take the Mirror Ball Trophy for season 30?

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Monday on ABC. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.