Now you can predict who will win ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 13 — and which queen will be eliminated first

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” is back and twistier than ever. In anticipation of the first elimination of Season 13, which will take place during this Friday’s second episode, be sure to jump into Gold Derby’s predictions center and make your early picks. In addition to predicting which queen will get the chop, you can also log your choice for who RuPaul Charles will ultimately declare the winner, baby.

Do you have what it takes to call yourself the best “Drag Race” predictor on the planet? Now’s your chance to prove it. Each week at Gold Derby you can predict the following questions:

Who will win ‘Drag Race 13’?

Who will be eliminated?

Who will win the mini challenge?

Who will win the main challenge?

Which bottom queen will win the lip sync?

Will anybody quit the competition?

VH1’s multiple Emmy-winning reality TV show threw fans a curveball in the season premiere when it matched up the 13 new queens in six separate Lip Sync For Your Lives. The seven losers — Denali, Elliott with 2 Ts, Joey Jay, Kahmora Hall, Rosé, Tamisha Iman and Utica Queen — now have to vote out one of their own. Meanwhile, the six winners — Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Symone, Gottmik, Olivia Lux and Tina Burner — are sitting pretty … for now.

Each week the eligible user with the highest prediction accuracy will earn a spot on Gold Derby’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” leaderboard. (See our contest rules.) It’s free and easy to register for an account via email, Facebook, Google or Twitter, so what are you waiting for? You can change your predictions later at any time before each episode airs on VH1.

Last season our user MDent3 topped 275 others on the overall Season 12 leaderboard to win our “Drag Race” contest. This user predicted all 43 questions throughout the season with leading 95.56% accuracy and a 221,980 point score. Rounding out the Top 5 were BICTH at 93.33%, Chris at 85.93%, Trevor at 82.22% and sofan at 81.48%

