Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 5? See finale odds for Black Swan, Piglet, Chameleon

At last, the final three contestants of “The Masked Singer’s” Spring 2021 cycle have been named: Black Swan, Piglet and Chameleon. But who will go on to join the show’s ever-growing winner’s list? Ahead of Wednesday’s Season 5 finale, let’s take a look at Gold Derby’s racetrack odds for all three finalists. Our odds are based on the combined predictions of “TMS” fans like YOU who’ve been making their picks throughout the year. There’s still time to have your say before the fifth season ends — it’s fun and easy to make your own predictions.

So who will win “The Masked Singer” Season 5? The finale odds (see below) currently favor Black Swan in first place, with Piglet in the runner-up position and Chameleon down in third. Take a peek:

1. Black Swan — 4/9 odds

2. Piglet — 27/10 odds

3. Chameleon — 28/1 odds

If Black Swan wins, she’d be the third female champion in a row following Night Angel (Kandi Burruss) and Sun (LeAnn Rimes). Prior to that, men dominated the first two finales as both the winners and the runners-up: Monster (T-Pain) and Peacock (Donny Osmond) for Season 1 and Fox (Wayne Brady) and Rottweiler (Chris Daughtry) for Season 2.

Speaking of Rimes, she will appear in the Season 5 finale as a guest panelist alongside regular celebrity sleuths Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. She’ll join in the fun by guessing which famous faces might be hiding underneath the final three masks.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’: Will Jenny McCarthy win Golden Ear again? She’s tied with — gasp! — Ken Jeong

Who are you personally rooting for to win “The Masked Singer” on Wednesday night? Let us know down in the comments section. In the meantime, here’s a look back at each of their song lists so far on Fox’s reality TV show:

BLACK SWAN

“Barracuda” by “Heart“

“In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes

“How Will I Know” by Whitney Houston

“24K Magic” by Bruno Mars

“Do I Do” by Stevie Wonder

“Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran

“Tequila” by Dan + Shay

PIGLET

“Speechless” by Dan + Shay

“Good to Be Alive (Hallelujah)” by Andy Grammer

“7 Years” by Lukas Graham

“The Pretender” by Foo Fighters

“Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)” by Phil Collins

“Superstition” by Stevie Wonder

“Bruises” by Lewis Capaldi

CHAMELEON

“Ride Wit Me” by Nelly

“21 Questions” by 50 Cent & Nate Dogg

“Hip Hop” by Dead Prez

“Regulate” by Warren G. & Nate Dogg

“Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” by Busta Rhymes

“Drop It Like It’s Hot” by Snoop Dogg & Pharrell Williams

“Oh Boy” by Cam’Ron & Juelz Santana

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 5 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.