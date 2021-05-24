Who will win ‘The Voice’ Season 20? See finale odds for Cam Anthony, Kenzie Wheeler, Rachel Mac …

At last, the final five contestants of “The Voice’s” Spring 2021 cycle have been named: Cam Anthony, Kenzie Wheeler, Rachel Mac, Jordan Matthew Young and Victor Solomon. But who will go on to join the show’s iconic winner’s list? Ahead of Tuesday’s Season 20 finale, let’s take a look at Gold Derby’s racetrack odds for all five finalists. Our odds are based on the combined predictions of “The Voice” fans like YOU who’ve been making their picks throughout the spring. There’s still time to have your say before this 10th anniversary season ends — it’s fun and easy to make your own predictions.

So who will win “The Voice” Season 20? The finale odds (see below) currently favor Cam in first place, with Kenzie in the runner-up position and Rachel down in third. However, it’s still anyone’s game.

1. Cam Anthony — 1/3 odds

2. Kenzie Wheeler — 11/2 odds

3. Rachel Mac — 20/1 odds

4. Jordan Matthew Young — 25/1 odds

5. Victor Solomon — 100/1 odds

Blake Shelton accounts for two of these finalists, Cam and Jordan, thanks to Jordan winning last week’s instant save. The other coaches all have one artist apiece on their teams: Kenzie for Kelly Clarkson, Rachel for Nick Jonas and Victor for John Legend.

SEE ‘The Voice’: Past Winners (Seasons 1 – 19)

As usual, NBC will broadcast a two-night finale on Monday, May 24 and Tuesday, May 25. Monday’s episode will feature the Top 5 performing one last time for America’s votes. Tuesday’s episode will reveal the results and also serve as a sort of concert with big-name special guest stars. The celebrity line-up is a who’s-who of Hollywood, with Adam Levine & Maroon 5, Gwen Stefani feat. Saweetie, Kelsea Ballerini, Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg feat. DJ Battlecat, Thomas Rhett, OneRepublic, Lauren Daigle and Ben Platt all performing on the big stage.

“The Voice” has already been renewed for a 21st season, which will presumably air in the fall. Blake, Kelly and John will be back in their big red chairs, but they’ll be joined by someone brand new to the reality TV show: Ariana Grande.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the live results episode airs on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 gift card each week and a spot on our Season 20 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.