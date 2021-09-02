‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ 6 episode 12 recap: Who joins the Drag Race Hall of Fame in ‘This Is Our Country’?

This week the Drag Race Hall of Fame inducted a seventh queen into its ranks. “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6” and its “game within a game” culminated on Thursday, August 2 with the grand finale episode showcasing the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of the season’s top four: Ginger Minj, Kylie Sonique Love, Ra’Jah O’Hara and Eureka. Only one would be crowned champion, joining previous All Stars champs Chad Michaels, Alaska, Trixie Mattel, Monet X Change, Trinity the Tuck, and Shea Coulee in the illustrious Hall of Fame.

Below, check out our minute-by-minute recap of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season 6 episode 12 to find out which of the four queens kicked off their boots and saddled up to become the grand finale winner in ‘This Is Our Country.’ All Stars 6 aired this summer on Paramount+ and all episodes are now available via the streaming service.

03 min – After sending Trinity K. Bonet home last week, the remaining queens congratulated each other on being part of the final final four and reflected on what the season has meant to them. For each, to be able to come back fo redemption of their faults that sent them home in previous seasons means the world and to make it to the grand finale was a sign of their growth and value as performers.

06 min – The next morning RuPaul Charles wasted no time in presenting the final challenge to the queens. To determine the winner Ru asked that they each write and perform their own verse to her new country bop “This Is Our Country.” To make this season’s final challenge special, Ru asked friend and country legend Tanya Tucker to not only stop by to give the girls some advice, but also to collaborate on the song!

09 min – Tanya explained that “music is music” and the evolution of country music to involve other genres is to be embraced. While that is easily relatable to their lives as experimental drag queens, her advice that losing is always easier than winning because of the pressure that winning brings also spoke to the finalists.

13 min – The first step in the process was for the girls to conceptualize and write the lyrics of their verses. Ginger, a prolific songwriter already, needed to narrow down her many ideas to just a few bars of the song while Raja was very clear about what direction she’d go. Raja felt compelled to speak to every American, but specifically to the Black community who doesn’t always feel included in the ideas of freedom and justice. Eureka wanted to get creative with her verse, attempting to weave the images of great European queens in history into a new American tradition. Kylie’s struggle was to reclaim her Southern voice that in her past she has been ashamed of.

17 min – Once their verses were fleshed out, it was time to meet with Jamal Sims on the main stage for a choreography session. As the final four, all of them were fairly comfortable picking up steps, but Eureka stumbled a bit in getting out of her head and just feeling the moves. Jamal was inspired by Kylie’s natural Southern energy and pushed her to incorporate that by including a bandana as a prop.

21 min – After the choreo sesh, Ru and Michelle Visage held their annual Tic-Tac chat with each of the finalists to check-in on what the season has meant to each of them. Eureka spoke to what drag has meant as a representative to bigger people and finally owning who she is on stage while also evolving on a personal level. Ru acknowledged with Ginger that she’s already a total package and one of the biggest stars from the series, but Ginger explained that this season was her “unfinished business” to show that she’s happy and proud of the work she does as a drag queen. Michelle and Ru were surprised by the versatility and depth that Kylie showed over the course of the season, agreeing with her that she’s finally stepped into her own truth and her drag has improved because of it. Ra’Jah described honing in on a more specific idea of who she is as a drag queen — a fashionable and completely realized purple “marvel.”

31 min – Joining Ru and Michelle on the main stage for the final performance and runway was Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews. Up first we were treated to the video of their stage performances to “This Is Our Country.” Eureka and Ginger were on stage together for their two verses. Eureka’s conceptual take on being a queen in America looked a little out of place among the pickup trucks and cowboy dancers while Ginger looked the part much better despite pretty generic #inspirational lyrics. When Kylie and Ra’Jah hit the stage after, the look and vibe was so much more appropriate. Kylie leaned into her Southern twang with a red, white and blue party girl look that perfectly matched her own style as a drag queen and Ra’Jah ate with a picnic printed bodysuit and exuberant energy through her choreo.

36 min – Next they each walked the runway for a final time in their best eleganza. Eureka arrived in a showgirls purple sequined and stoned look with a huge feathered headdress. Ginger kept it simple in her classic mid-century housewives dress, but jazzed it up to be more modern. Kylie returned in another American flag look as a way of reclaiming what it means to be American as a trans woman. And Ra’Jah closed in a gorgeous hip-hugging purple gown that showed, as always, leg leg leg.

39 min – In the final judges’ critiques, everyone received praise for both their performance to the song and on the runway. They liked that Eureka took the runway in a look they wouldn’t normally associate with her, to which Eureka later explained is something she strives to achieve as a bigger queen who is not traditionally expected to slay on the runway. The judges reminded us how high their expectations were for Ginger this season, but stressed that she still managed to exceed those through what Ross called her “natural ease as a performer.” Once again the judges congratulated Kylie on her transformation from entering the competition as “just” a sexy queen and finding deeper parts of herself through the challenges to create a more complete character. With Ra’Jah it was clear the judges respected the amount of work she’s put into since her original season to shedding the tough exterior and fine-tuning her drag with increased confidence.

56 min – Back on stage, Ru asked each of the queens to perform one final time in a Lip Sync for the Crown to Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love.” Eureka and Ginger both hit the stage in tight body-fit looks that allowed them to move around the stage with excitement and their usual comedic elements. Meanwhile, Kylie and Ra’Jah entered with more voluminous garments that provided them reveals and opportunities for more drama. Kylie got so caught up in her own drama that she nearly face-planted tripping on her cover-up, but managed to turn that fall into a somersault, playing it off like a pro. That will forever be the defining moment of a LSFTC that was otherwise free of the tricks and iconic moments we’re used to. Based on the lip syncs, their critiques, and the season overall, Ru announced that the one queen to join the Drag Race Hall of Fame is Kylie Sonique Love! Kylie’s win makes her the champ with the most time between her seasons (11 years!) and the first trans performer to be crowned in series history!

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?