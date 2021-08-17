Who’s performing tonight on ‘America’s Got Talent’? August 17 acts include Northwell Nurse Choir, Victory Brinker …

Who’s performing tonight (August 17) on “America’s Got Talent“? A pair of Golden Buzzers numbers among the second group of “AGT” quarter-finalists who will take the live stage at the Dolby Theatre on Tuesday night: chorale group Northwell Nurse Choir (pushed by Howie Mandel) and child singer Victory Brinker (pushed by the entire group). The two-hour episode begins at 8:00 p.m. on NBC.
For fans of high-flying acrobats, there are two acts that should strike your fancy: teen aerialist Aidan Bryant and Los Angeles-based group Positive Impact Movement. There are also a couple of dance acts hoping to become the first dancers to ever win the reality TV show: Dokteuk Crew from South Korea and Shuffolution from L.A.
As usual, singers dominate the proceedings. Besides the Golden Buzzers mentioned above, there is also Broadway singer Tory Vagasy and vocal groups Johnny Showcase, Korean Soul and T.3. The remaining acts are a comedian (Josh Blue) and a mentalist (Peter Antoniou).
Here’s the full “America’s Got Talent” lineup for the Tuesday, August 17 live show:
Aidan Bryant
Age: 16
Genre: Acrobatics
Act: Aerialist
Hometown: Prince George, Virginia
Dokteuk Crew
Ages: TBA
Genre: Dance
Act: Dance Group
Hometown: Daejeon, South Korea
Johnny Showcase
Ages: TBA
Genre: Singing
Act: Comedic Music Group
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Josh Blue
Age: 42
Genre: Comedy
Act: Stand-up Comedian
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Korean Soul
Ages: TBA
Genre: Singing
Act: Vocal Harmony Group
Hometown: Seoul, Korea
Northwell Nurse Choir
Ages: TBA
Genre: Singing
Act: Chorale Group
Hometown: Long Island, New York
Peter Antoniou
Age: TBA
Genre: Magic
Act: Mentalist
Hometown: Seattle, Washington
Positive Impact Movement
Ages: TBA
Genre: Acrobatics
Act: Acrobatic Group
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Shuffolution
Ages: TBA
Genre: Dance
Act: Shuffling Group
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
T.3
Ages: TBA
Genre: Singing
Act: Vocal Harmony Trio
Hometown: New York City, New York
Tory Vagasy
Age: 20
Genre: Singing
Act: Singer
Hometown: Pompano Beach, Florida
Victory Brinker
Age: 9
Genre: Singing
Act: Singer
Hometown: Latrobe, Pennsylvania