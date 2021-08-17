Who’s performing tonight on ‘America’s Got Talent’? August 17 acts include Northwell Nurse Choir, Victory Brinker …

Who’s performing tonight (August 17) on “America’s Got Talent“? A pair of Golden Buzzers numbers among the second group of “AGT” quarter-finalists who will take the live stage at the Dolby Theatre on Tuesday night: chorale group Northwell Nurse Choir (pushed by Howie Mandel) and child singer Victory Brinker (pushed by the entire group). The two-hour episode begins at 8:00 p.m. on NBC.

For fans of high-flying acrobats, there are two acts that should strike your fancy: teen aerialist Aidan Bryant and Los Angeles-based group Positive Impact Movement. There are also a couple of dance acts hoping to become the first dancers to ever win the reality TV show: Dokteuk Crew from South Korea and Shuffolution from L.A.

As usual, singers dominate the proceedings. Besides the Golden Buzzers mentioned above, there is also Broadway singer Tory Vagasy and vocal groups Johnny Showcase, Korean Soul and T.3. The remaining acts are a comedian (Josh Blue) and a mentalist (Peter Antoniou).

Here’s the full “America’s Got Talent” lineup for the Tuesday, August 17 live show:

Aidan Bryant

Age: 16

Genre: Acrobatics

Act: Aerialist

Hometown: Prince George, Virginia

Dokteuk Crew

Ages: TBA

Genre: Dance

Act: Dance Group

Hometown: Daejeon, South Korea

Johnny Showcase

Ages: TBA

Genre: Singing

Act: Comedic Music Group

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Josh Blue

Age: 42

Genre: Comedy

Act: Stand-up Comedian

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Korean Soul

Ages: TBA

Genre: Singing

Act: Vocal Harmony Group

Hometown: Seoul, Korea

Northwell Nurse Choir

Ages: TBA

Genre: Singing

Act: Chorale Group

Hometown: Long Island, New York

Peter Antoniou

Age: TBA

Genre: Magic

Act: Mentalist

Hometown: Seattle, Washington

Positive Impact Movement

Ages: TBA

Genre: Acrobatics

Act: Acrobatic Group

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Shuffolution

Ages: TBA

Genre: Dance

Act: Shuffling Group

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

T.3

Ages: TBA

Genre: Singing

Act: Vocal Harmony Trio

Hometown: New York City, New York

Tory Vagasy

Age: 20

Genre: Singing

Act: Singer

Hometown: Pompano Beach, Florida

Victory Brinker

Age: 9

Genre: Singing

Act: Singer

Hometown: Latrobe, Pennsylvania