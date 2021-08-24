Who’s performing tonight on ‘America’s Got Talent’? August 24 acts include Lea Kyle, World Taekwondo …

Who’s performing tonight (August 24) on “America’s Got Talent“? Two popular Golden Buzzers numbers among the third group of “AGT” quarter-finalists who will take the live stage at the Dolby Theatre on Tuesday night: quick-change artist Lea Kyle (pushed by Heidi Klum) and martial arts group World Taekwondo Demo. Team (pushed by Terry Crews). The two-hour episode begins Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. on NBC.

As usual, the roster is led by singers. This group includes 51-year-old ANICA, 30-year-old Brooke Simpson, plus family singers/magicians The Curtis Family C-Notes. For fans of dance acts, there’s family group ChapKidz and silly solo dancer Keith Apicary.

Besides World Taekwondo and Lea Kyle, there are several acrobatic/variety acts hoping to win over America: strongman trio Rialcris, unicycle group UniCircle Flow, Mexican magician Klek Entos and voice actor Michael Winslow.

There is still a mystery heading into the live performance episode, as the wildcard has yet to be revealed. Remember, when Simon Cowell‘s Golden Buzzer Nightbirde withdrew from the competition due to her cancer battle, it opened up a spot in the Top 36. Five acts competed for America’s wildcard vote on the Peacock network, and the highest vote-getter will now take that final spot in the lives. The contenders are: singer Dylan Zangwill, magician Patrick Kun, singer Storm Large, comedian Mike Goodwin and singer Matt Mauser.

Here’s the full “America’s Got Talent” lineup for the Tuesday, August 24 live show:

ANICA

Age: 51

Genre: Singing

Act: Singer

Hometown: New Brunswick, Canada

Brooke Simpson

Age: 30

Genre: Singing

Act: Singer

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

ChapKidz

Ages: 12-18

Genre: Dance

Act: Dance Group

Hometown: Fairfield, California

Keith Apicary

Age: 35

Genre: Dance

Act: Dancer

Hometown: Portland, Oregon

Klek Entos

Age: TBA

Genre: Magic

Act: Magician

Hometown: Mexico City, Mexico

Lea Kyle

Age: 25

Genre: Magic

Act: Quick-Change Artist

Hometown: Bordeaux, France

Michael Winslow

Age: 62

Genre: Comedy

Act: Voicetramentalist

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

Rialcris

Ages: TBA

Genre: Acrobatics

Act: Acrobatic Trio

Hometown: Ensenada, Mexico

The Curtis Family C-Notes

Ages: TBA

Genre: Singing

Act: Family Band

Hometown: San Francisco, California

UniCircle Flow

Ages: TBA

Genre: Variety

Act: Unicycle Group

Hometown: Japan

World Taekwondo Demo. Team

Ages: TBA

Genre: Acrobatics

Act: Martial Arts Group

Hometown: San Jose, California

WILDCARD (TBA)

Be sure to make your “AGT” predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the results episode airs live on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “America’s Got Talent” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.