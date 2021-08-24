Who’s performing tonight on ‘America’s Got Talent’? August 24 acts include Lea Kyle, World Taekwondo …

Who’s performing tonight (August 24) on “America’s Got Talent“? Two popular Golden Buzzers numbers among the third group of “AGT” quarter-finalists who will take the live stage at the Dolby Theatre on Tuesday night: quick-change artist Lea Kyle (pushed by Heidi Klum) and martial arts group World Taekwondo Demo. Team (pushed by Terry Crews). The two-hour episode begins Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. on NBC.
As usual, the roster is led by singers. This group includes 51-year-old ANICA, 30-year-old Brooke Simpson, plus family singers/magicians The Curtis Family C-Notes. For fans of dance acts, there’s family group ChapKidz and silly solo dancer Keith Apicary.
Besides World Taekwondo and Lea Kyle, there are several acrobatic/variety acts hoping to win over America: strongman trio Rialcris, unicycle group UniCircle Flow, Mexican magician Klek Entos and voice actor Michael Winslow.
There is still a mystery heading into the live performance episode, as the wildcard has yet to be revealed. Remember, when Simon Cowell‘s Golden Buzzer Nightbirde withdrew from the competition due to her cancer battle, it opened up a spot in the Top 36. Five acts competed for America’s wildcard vote on the Peacock network, and the highest vote-getter will now take that final spot in the lives. The contenders are: singer Dylan Zangwill, magician Patrick Kun, singer Storm Large, comedian Mike Goodwin and singer Matt Mauser.
Here’s the full “America’s Got Talent” lineup for the Tuesday, August 24 live show:
ANICA
Age: 51
Genre: Singing
Act: Singer
Hometown: New Brunswick, Canada
Brooke Simpson
Age: 30
Genre: Singing
Act: Singer
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
ChapKidz
Ages: 12-18
Genre: Dance
Act: Dance Group
Hometown: Fairfield, California
Keith Apicary
Age: 35
Genre: Dance
Act: Dancer
Hometown: Portland, Oregon
Klek Entos
Age: TBA
Genre: Magic
Act: Magician
Hometown: Mexico City, Mexico
Lea Kyle
Age: 25
Genre: Magic
Act: Quick-Change Artist
Hometown: Bordeaux, France
Michael Winslow
Age: 62
Genre: Comedy
Act: Voicetramentalist
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
Rialcris
Ages: TBA
Genre: Acrobatics
Act: Acrobatic Trio
Hometown: Ensenada, Mexico
The Curtis Family C-Notes
Ages: TBA
Genre: Singing
Act: Family Band
Hometown: San Francisco, California
UniCircle Flow
Ages: TBA
Genre: Variety
Act: Unicycle Group
Hometown: Japan
World Taekwondo Demo. Team
Ages: TBA
Genre: Acrobatics
Act: Martial Arts Group
Hometown: San Jose, California
WILDCARD (TBA)
