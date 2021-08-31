Who’s performing tonight on ‘America’s Got Talent’? August 31 acts include Jimmie Herrod, World Taekwondo …

Who’s performing tonight (August 31) on “America’s Got Talent” Season 16? Two memorable Golden Buzzers numbers among the first group of “AGT” semifinalists who will take the live stage at the Dolby Theatre: powerhouse singer Jimmie Herrod (pushed by Sofia Vergara) and martial arts group World Taekwondo Demo. Team (pushed by Terry Crews). The two-hour live performance episode begins Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. on NBC.

Jimmie earned his Golden Buzzer in the auditions with a performance of “Tomorrow” from “Annie” (despite Simon Cowell warning him it was his least favorite song). At first Sofia pretended not to care for his audition, but then she shocked the crowd when she slammed her hand down on the Golden Buzzer. The Portland resident returned in the live quarterfinals and delivered an ear-pleasing version of “Pure Imagination” from “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory,” easily advancing to the next round.

World Taekwondo wowed Terry so much with their original audition full of flips, twists and a positive message that he couldn’t stop himself from walking down to the judges’ table and hitting the button. The demonstration team was next seen in the live shows where they brought their trademark woodblock kicks and martial arts moves to the Dolby Theatre, earning enough votes from America to make it through to the semis.

The other semifinalists this week include teen aerialist Aidan Bryant, magician Dustin Tavella, comedian Gina Brillon, vocal group Korean Soul, singer Madilyn Bailey, voice effects artist Michael Winslow, child singer Peter Rosalita and singer Tory Vagasy. In addition, the “AGT” judges chose dance act Beyond Belief Dance Company to be their final wildcard act of this 16th season.

Here’s the full “America’s Got Talent” lineup for the Tuesday, August 31 live show:

Aidan Bryant

Age: 16

Genre: Acrobatics

Act: Aerialist

Hometown: Prince George, Virginia

Beyond Belief Dance Company

Ages: 8-12

Genre: Dance

Act: Dance Group

Hometown: Mesquite, Texas

Dustin Tavella

Age: 35

Genre: Magic

Act: Magician

Hometown: Virginia Beach, Virginia

Gina Brillon

Age: 41

Genre: Comedy

Act: Stand-up Comedian

Hometown: New York City

Jimmie Herrod

Age: 30

Genre: Singing

Act: Singer

Hometown: Portland, Oregon

Korean Soul

Ages: TBA

Genre: Singing

Act: Vocal Harmony Group

Hometown: Seoul, Korea

Madilyn Bailey

Age: 28

Genre: Singing

Act: Singer

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Michael Winslow

Age: 62

Genre: Comedy

Act: Voicetramentalist

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

Peter Rosalita

Age: 10

Genre: Singing

Act: Singer

Hometown: Philippines

Tory Vagasy

Age: 20

Genre: Singing

Act: Singer

Hometown: Pompano Beach, Florida

World Taekwondo Demo. Team

Ages: TBA

Genre: Acrobatics

Act: Martial Arts Group

Hometown: San Jose, California

