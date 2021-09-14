Who’s performing tonight on ‘America’s Got Talent’? September 14 finale acts include Josh Blue, Northwell Nurse Choir …

Who’s performing tonight during the “America’s Got Talent” September 14 finale? The five Golden Buzzer acts number among the “AGT” Season 16 finalists who will take the live stage at the Dolby Theatre: singer Jimmie Herrod (pushed by Sofia Vergara), quick-change artist Lea Kyle (pushed by Heidi Klum), chorale group Northwell Nurse Choir (pushed by Howie Mandel), World Taekwondo Demo. Team (pushed by Terry Crews) and opera girl Victory Brinker (pushed by the entire group at Simon Cowell‘s urging).

Joining those Golden Buzzers are five other talented acts: stand-up comedians Josh Blue and Gina Brillon, singer Brooke Simpson, aerialist Aidan Bryant and magician Dustin Tavella. The ultimate winner will receive a $1 million grand prize and a headline show in Las Vegas. The live performance episode begins Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. on NBC, with the results show airing on Wednesday.

Six of these 10 acts have a slight advantage to win as they were voted into the finale based on America’s overnight votes. Aidan, Dustin and Gina advanced from the Semifinals 1 group, while Brooke, Josh and Northwell got the green light during Semifinals 2 week. Two other finalists — Jimmie and Lea — were forced to rely on the Instant Save. And both World Taekwondo and Victory are only in the competition because of the Judges’ Save.

Here’s the full “America’s Got Talent” lineup for the Tuesday, September 14 finale performance show:

Aidan Bryant

Age: 16

Genre: Acrobatics

Act: Aerialist

Hometown: Prince George, Virginia

Brooke Simpson

Age: 30

Genre: Singing

Act: Singer

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Dustin Tavella

Age: 35

Genre: Magic

Act: Magician

Hometown: Virginia Beach, Virginia

Gina Brillon

Age: 41

Genre: Comedy

Act: Stand-up Comedian

Hometown: New York City

Jimmie Herrod

Age: 30

Genre: Singing

Act: Singer

Hometown: Portland, Oregon

Josh Blue

Age: 42

Genre: Comedy

Act: Stand-up Comedian

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Lea Kyle

Age: 25

Genre: Magic

Act: Quick-Change Artist

Hometown: Bordeaux, France

Northwell Nurse Choir

Ages: TBA

Genre: Singing

Act: Choir

Hometown: Long Island, New York

Victory Brinker

Age: 9

Genre: Singing

Act: Singer

Hometown: Latrobe, Pennsylvania

World Taekwondo Demo. Team

Ages: TBA

Genre: Acrobatics

Act: Martial Arts Group

Hometown: San Jose, California

Be sure to make your “AGT” predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the results episode airs live on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our Season 16 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.