Who’s performing tonight on ‘America’s Got Talent’? September 7 acts include Lea Kyle, Victory Brinker …

Who’s performing tonight (September 7) on “America’s Got Talent” Season 16? A trio of exciting Golden Buzzers number among the second group of “AGT” semifinalists who will take the live stage at the Dolby Theatre: quick-change artist Lea Kyle (pushed by Heidi Klum), chorale group Northwell Nurse Choir (pushed by Howie Mandel) and opera girl Victory Brinker (pushed by the entire group). The two-hour live performance episode begins Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. on NBC.
Joining those three Golden Buzzers are eight other talented semifinalists: singing group 1aChord, solo singer Brooke Simpson, dance act ChapKidz, stand-up comedians Josh Blue and Kabir Singh, mentalist Peter Antoniou, acrobatic trio Rialcris and unicycle group UniCircle Flow.
Only five of these 11 acts will advance to next week’s all-important finals — three based on America’s overnight votes, one via the instant save and one voted on by the judges (Heidi, Howie, Simon Cowell and Sofia Vergara). That means for the other six acts, their dreams of winning $1 million and headlining a show in Las Vegas will come to an end during Wednesday’s results show.
Last week’s handful of successful contestants were: aerialist Aidan Bryant, martial artists World Taekwondo Demo. Team, magician Dustin Tavella, comedian Gina Brillon and singer Jimmie Herrod. These five acts will next be seen in the two-night Season 16 finale.
Here’s the full “America’s Got Talent” lineup for the Tuesday, September 7 live show:
1aChord
Ages: 19-22
Genre: Singing
Act: Vocal Harmony Trio
Hometown: Greensboro, North Carolina
Brooke Simpson
Age: 30
Genre: Singing
Act: Singer
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
ChapKidz
Ages: 12-18
Genre: Dance
Act: Dance Group
Hometown: Fairfield, California
Josh Blue
Age: 42
Genre: Comedy
Act: Stand-up Comedian
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Kabir Singh
Age: TBA
Genre: Comedy
Act: Stand-up Comedian
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Lea Kyle
Age: 25
Genre: Magic
Act: Quick-Change Artist
Hometown: Bordeaux, France
Northwell Nurse Choir
Ages: TBA
Genre: Singing
Act: Choir
Hometown: Long Island, New York
Peter Antoniou
Age: TBA
Genre: Magic
Act: Mentalist
Hometown: Seattle, Washington
Rialcris
Ages: TBA
Genre: Acrobatics
Act: Acrobatic Trio
Hometown: Ensenada, Mexico
UniCircle Flow
Ages: TBA
Genre: Variety
Act: Unicycle Group
Hometown: Japan
Victory Brinker
Age: 9
Genre: Singing
Act: Singer
Hometown: Latrobe, Pennsylvania
