Who’s performing tonight on ‘America’s Got Talent’? September 7 acts include Lea Kyle, Victory Brinker …

Who’s performing tonight (September 7) on “America’s Got Talent” Season 16? A trio of exciting Golden Buzzers number among the second group of “AGT” semifinalists who will take the live stage at the Dolby Theatre: quick-change artist Lea Kyle (pushed by Heidi Klum), chorale group Northwell Nurse Choir (pushed by Howie Mandel) and opera girl Victory Brinker (pushed by the entire group). The two-hour live performance episode begins Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. on NBC.

Joining those three Golden Buzzers are eight other talented semifinalists: singing group 1aChord, solo singer Brooke Simpson, dance act ChapKidz, stand-up comedians Josh Blue and Kabir Singh, mentalist Peter Antoniou, acrobatic trio Rialcris and unicycle group UniCircle Flow.

Only five of these 11 acts will advance to next week’s all-important finals — three based on America’s overnight votes, one via the instant save and one voted on by the judges (Heidi, Howie, Simon Cowell and Sofia Vergara). That means for the other six acts, their dreams of winning $1 million and headlining a show in Las Vegas will come to an end during Wednesday’s results show.

Last week’s handful of successful contestants were: aerialist Aidan Bryant, martial artists World Taekwondo Demo. Team, magician Dustin Tavella, comedian Gina Brillon and singer Jimmie Herrod. These five acts will next be seen in the two-night Season 16 finale.

Here’s the full “America’s Got Talent” lineup for the Tuesday, September 7 live show:

1aChord

Ages: 19-22

Genre: Singing

Act: Vocal Harmony Trio

Hometown: Greensboro, North Carolina

Brooke Simpson

Age: 30

Genre: Singing

Act: Singer

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

ChapKidz

Ages: 12-18

Genre: Dance

Act: Dance Group

Hometown: Fairfield, California

Josh Blue

Age: 42

Genre: Comedy

Act: Stand-up Comedian

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Kabir Singh

Age: TBA

Genre: Comedy

Act: Stand-up Comedian

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Lea Kyle

Age: 25

Genre: Magic

Act: Quick-Change Artist

Hometown: Bordeaux, France

Northwell Nurse Choir

Ages: TBA

Genre: Singing

Act: Choir

Hometown: Long Island, New York

Peter Antoniou

Age: TBA

Genre: Magic

Act: Mentalist

Hometown: Seattle, Washington

Rialcris

Ages: TBA

Genre: Acrobatics

Act: Acrobatic Trio

Hometown: Ensenada, Mexico

UniCircle Flow

Ages: TBA

Genre: Variety

Act: Unicycle Group

Hometown: Japan

Victory Brinker

Age: 9

Genre: Singing

Act: Singer

Hometown: Latrobe, Pennsylvania

