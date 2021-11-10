Who’s performing tonight on ‘The Masked Singer’? November 10 lineup includes return of Bull

Who’s performing tonight (November 10) on “The Masked Singer” Season 6? One of the front-runners to win it all, Bull, returns to the stage on Wednesday night alongside fellow Group A members Skunk, Pepper and Jester. The last time these four singers appeared on Fox’s reality TV show, they said goodbye to Hamster (aka Rob Schneider), who received the lowest number of votes that week. Now only Bull, Skunk, Pepper and Jester remain to compete in the Group A semi-finals.

If you’re more of a fan of the Group B contestants, rest assured that they’ll be seen next week during its own semi-finals episode. That’s when Banana Split, Mallard, Queen of Hearts and Caterpillar will face off on the big stage for a spot in the finals.

This week, “Alter Ego” judge will.i.am joins regular panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger on the panel. He’s a seven-time Grammy winner for his music and a Daytime Emmy champ for the program “Will.i.am: Yes We Can” (2008).

Eight contestants have already been unmasked from this sixth edition of Fox’s reality TV ratings juggernaut, based on the instant votes from the audience and panelists. They were: Octopus (Dwight Howard), Mother Nature (Vivica A. Fox), Pufferfish (Toni Braxton), Dalmatian (Tyga), Baby (Larry the Cable Guy), Cupcake (Ruth Pointer), Hamster (Schneider) and Beach Ball (Mama June and Honey Boo Boo).

Here’s the full “The Masked Singer” lineup for the costumes performing on Wednesday, November 10.

Bull

Round 1 performance: “Drops of Jupiter” by Train

Round 2 performance: “What Hurts the Most” by Rascal Flatts

Round 3 performance: “Circus” by Britney Spears

Round 4 performance: “Make You Feel My Love” by Bob Dylan

Panelists’ guesses: Brian Littrell, Sisqo, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Darren Criss, Justin Timberlake, Brandon Flowers, Rufus Wainwright, Kevin Jonas, Zac Efron, Trey Songz, Donald Glover, Anthony Ramos, Leslie Odom Jr., Taye Diggs, Cheyenne Jackson, Lil Nas X

Skunk

Round 1 performance: “Diamonds” by Sam Smith

Round 2 performance: “It’s a Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World” by James Brown

Round 3 performance: “Midnight Train to Georgia” by Gladys Knight & The Pips

Round 4 performance: “Square Biz” by Teena Marie

Panelists’ guesses: Gloria Gaynor, Faith Evans, Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Alicia Keys, Anita Baker, Mary J. Blige, Toni Braxton, Sade, Yolanda Adams, Jill Scott, Fantasia, Janelle Monae, Taraji P. Henson, Queen Latifah, Tamar Braxton, Jennifer Hudson, Cynthia Erivo

Pepper

Round 1 performance: N/A

Round 2 performance: N/A

Round 3 performance: “Jealous” by Labrinth

Round 4 performance: “No Tears Left to Cry” by Ariana Grande

Panelists’ guesses: Kesha, Hailee Steinfeld, Lady Gaga, Pink, Idina Menzel, Ellie Goulding

Jester

Round 1 performance: N/A

Round 2 performance: N/A

Round 3 performance: N/A

Round 4 performance: “School’s Out” by Alice Cooper

Panelists’ guesses: Dee Snider, Ricky Gervais, Roger Daltrey

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 5 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.