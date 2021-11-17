Who’s performing tonight on ‘The Masked Singer’? November 17 lineup includes Queen of Hearts, Banana Split …

Who’s performing tonight (November 17) on “The Masked Singer” Season 6? It’s the Group B semi-finals, which means Queen of Hearts, Banana Split, Caterpillar and Mallard will face off on the big stage for a spot in the finals. We should expect a double elimination this week, just like last week, so get ready to say goodbye to two of your favorite costumes. Do you think any of these celebrities has what it takes to join the “Masked Singer” winners list? Sound off down in the comments section.

Three contestants have already been unmasked from this group, based on the instant votes from the audience and panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. They were: Dalmatian (Tyga) on September 29, Cupcake (Ruth Pointer) on October 13 and Beach Ball (Honey Boo Boo and Mama June) on November 3. That leaves just four member of Group B (Queen of Hearts, Banana Split, Caterpillar and Mallard) to compete for the Golden Mask.

If you’re more of a fan of Group A, rest assured that its two surviving singers, Bull and Skunk, will be seen again before you know it. The person who outsings the other will eventually be pitted against the winner of the Group B finals for an epic head-to-head clash in the Season 6 finale, hosted by Nick Cannon.

Here’s the full “The Masked Singer” lineup for the costumes performing on Wednesday, November 17:

Banana Split

Round 1 performance: “A Million Dreams” by P!nk

Round 2 performance: “Cry Me a River” by Michael Bublé

Round 3 performance: “Let ‘er Rip” by The Chicks

Panelists’ guesses: Katharine McPhee & David Foster, Faith Hill & Tim McGraw, Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling, Craig Robinson & Ashley Tisdale, Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes, Sara Bareilles & Josh Groban, Sutton Foster & Hugh Jackman, Jeff Goldblum & Emilie Livingston, Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgwick, Zooey Deschanel & Lamorne Morris

Caterpillar

Round 1 performance: N/A

Round 2 performance: “If I Were a Boy” by Beyoncé

Round 3 performance: “It’s Gonna Be Me” by NSYNC

Panelists’ guesses: Howie D., Aaron Carter, AJ McLean, JC Chasez, Lance Bass

Mallard

Round 1 performance: “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)” by Big & Rich

Round 2 performance: “My House” by Flo Rida

Round 3 performance: “Play Something Country” by Brooks & Dunn

Panelists’ guesses: Alan Jackson, Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Toby Keith, Keith Urban, Lyle Lovett, Kenny Chesney, Brad Paisley, Sam Hunt, Dierks Bentley, Billy Ray Cyrus, Freddie Prinze Jr., Nick Offerman, Jon Bon Jovi, Kiefer Sutherland, Jack Osbourne, John Rich

Queen of Hearts

Round 1 performance: “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga

Round 2 performance: “La Vie en rose” by Édith Piaf

Round 3 performance: “River” by Bishop Briggs

Panelists’ guesses: Britney Spears, Kellie Pickler, Faith Hill, Carrie Underwood, Fergie, Renee Zellweger, Ireland Baldwin, Ashley Judd, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Kacey Musgraves, Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Lawrence, Marion Cotillard, Jewel

