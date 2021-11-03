Who’s performing tonight on ‘The Masked Singer’? November 3 lineup includes two-faced Beach Ball

Who’s performing tonight (November 3) on “The Masked Singer” Season 6? For the first time ever, the reality TV is introducing a two-faced costume, Beach Ball, that can sing out of both sides of its head. Creepy! This final wildcard of the season will be joined by returning Group B contestants Banana Split, Caterpillar, Mallard and Queen of Hearts. Do you think any of these celebrities has what it takes to join the “Masked Singer” winners list? Sound off down in the comments section.

Seven contestants have already been unmasked from this sixth edition of Fox’s ratings juggernaut, based on the instant votes from the audience and panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. They were: Octopus (Dwight Howard), Mother Nature (Vivica A. Fox), Pufferfish (Toni Braxton), Dalmatian (Tyga), Baby (Larry the Cable Guy), Cupdake (Ruth Pointer) and Hamster (Rob Schneider).

If you’re more of a fan of Group A, rest assured that its four surviving singers (Bull, Skunk, Pepper and Jester) will be seen again before you know it. However, unlike past years, there reportedly won’t be any combining of the groups in Season 6 until the final episode.

The last time we saw Group B perform on October 13, Ruth Pointer got the boot and revealed there were originally supposed to be two Cupcakes, but her sister Anita Pointer had to drop out due to health reasons. Cupcake will be now be replaced by Beach Ball on Wednesday’s “Giving Thanks” show.

Here’s the full “The Masked Singer” lineup for the costumes performing on November 3:

Banana Split

Round 1 performance: “A Million Dreams” by P!nk

Round 2 performance: “Cry Me a River” by Michael Bublé

Panelists’ guesses: Katharine McPhee & David Foster, Faith Hill & Tim McGraw, Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling, Craig Robinson & Ashley Tisdale, Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes, Sara Bareilles & Josh Groban

Beach Ball

Round 1 performance: N/A

Round 2 performance: N/A

Panelists’ guesses: TBA

Caterpillar

Round 1 performance: N/A

Round 2 performance: “If I Were a Boy” by Beyoncé

Panelists’ guesses: Howie D., Aaron Carter, AJ McLean

Mallard

Round 1 performance: “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)” by Big & Rich

Round 2 performance: “My House” by Flo Rida

Panelists’ guesses: Alan Jackson, Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Toby Keith, Keith Urban, Lyle Lovett, Kenny Chesney, Brad Paisley, Sam Hunt, Dierks Bentley, Billy Ray Cyrus, Freddie Prinze Jr., Nick Offerman, Jon Bon Jovi

Queen of Hearts

Round 1 performance: “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga

Round 2 performance: “La Vie en rose” by Édith Piaf

Panelists’ guesses: Britney Spears, Kellie Pickler, Faith Hill, Carrie Underwood, Fergie, Renee Zellweger, Ireland Baldwin, Ashley Judd, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus

