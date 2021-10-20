Who’s performing tonight on ‘The Masked Singer’? October 20 lineup includes wacky wildcard Jester

Who’s performing tonight (October 20) on “The Masked Singer” Season 6? We’ve officially reached the Group A finals, which means it’s the last time this collection of costumes will be performing together. Wacky wildcard Jester joins original group members Bull and Skunk, plus recent wildcards Pepper and Hamster. Do you think any of these Group A celebrities has what it takes to join the “Masked Singer” winners list? Sound off down in the comments section.

If you’re more of a fan of the Group B singers, rest assured that they will be seen next week during its own finals episode. That’s when Banana Split, Mallard, Queen of Hearts and Caterpillar will be joined by the last wildcard of the season, Beach Ball.

Six contestants have already been unmasked from this sixth edition of Fox’s reality TV ratings juggernaut, based on the instant votes from the audience and panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. They were: Octopus (Dwight Howard), Mother Nature (Vivica A. Fox), Pufferfish (Toni Braxton), Dalmatian (Tyga), Baby (Larry the Cable Guy) and Cupcake (Ruth Pointer).

Here’s the full “The Masked Singer” lineup for the costumes performing on Season 6, Episode 6:

Bull

Round 1 performance: “Drops of Jupiter” by Train

Round 2 performance: “What Hurts the Most” by Rascal Flatts

Round 3 performance: “Circus” by Britney Spears

Panelists’ guesses: Brian Littrell, Sisqo, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Darren Criss, Justin Timberlake, Brandon Flowers, Rufus Wainwright, Kevin Jonas, Zac Efron, Trey Songz, Donald Glover, Anthony Ramos, Leslie Odom Jr.

Skunk

Round 1 performance: “Diamonds” by Sam Smith

Round 2 performance: “It’s a Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World” by James Brown

Round 3 performance: “Midnight Train to Georgia” by Gladys Knight & The Pips

Panelists’ guesses: Gloria Gaynor, Faith Evans, Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Alicia Keys, Anita Baker, Mary J. Blige, Toni Braxton, Sade, Yolanda Adams, Jill Scott, Fantasia, Janelle Monae, Taraji P. Henson, Queen Latifah, Tamar Braxton

Hamster

Round 1 performance: N/A

Round 2 performance: “Oh, Pretty Woman” by Roy Orbison

Round 3 performance: “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” by Queen

Panelists’ guesses: Danny DeVito, Bill Murray, Brendan Fraser, Albert Brooks, Tim Allen, Kelsey Grammer, Andy Richter, Jack Black, Will Ferrell, David Spade, Jim Breuer, Rob Schneider, John Leguizamo, Paul Rudd

Pepper

Round 1 performance: N/A

Round 2 performance: N/A

Round 3 performance: “Jealous” by Labrinth

Panelists’ guesses: Kesha, Hailee Steinfeld, Lady Gaga, Pink

Jester

Round 1 performance: N/A

Round 2 performance: N/A

Round 3 performance: N/A

Panelists’ guesses: TBA

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 5 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.