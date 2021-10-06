Who’s performing tonight on ‘The Masked Singer’? October 6 lineup includes spicy wildcard Pepper

Who’s performing tonight (October 6) on “The Masked Singer” Season 6? After last week’s introduction of Group B, it’s time to return to Group A, which we first met in the two-night season premiere. This talented collection consists of a spicy new wildcard (Pepper), a whining human (Baby) and a trio of crooning animals (Bull, Hamster, Skunk). Do you think any of these Group A celebrities has what it takes to join the “Masked Singer” winners list? Sound off down in the comments section.

Four contestants have already been unmasked from this sixth edition of Fox’s reality TV ratings juggernaut, based on the instant votes from the audience and panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. They were: Octopus (Dwight Howard), Mother Nature (Vivica A. Fox), Pufferfish (Toni Braxton) and Dalmatian (Tyga).

The Group B contestants who survived last week’s elimination (Banana Split, Cupcake, Mallard and Queen of Hearts) will be seen again before you know it, but they are taking this week off as Group A returns to the stage.

Here’s the full “The Masked Singer” lineup for the costumes performing on Season 6, Episode 4:

Baby

Round 1 performance: N/A

Round 2 performance: “You’re the First, the Last, My Everything” by Barry White

Panelists’ guesses: Will Smith, Hugh Jackman, Vin Diesel, Chuck Norris

Bull

Round 1 performance: “Drops of Jupiter” by Train

Round 2 performance: “What Hurts the Most” by Rascal Flatts

Panelists’ guesses: Brian Littrell, Sisqo, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Darren Criss, Justin Timberlake, Brandon Flowers, Rufus Wainwright, Kevin Jonas, Zac Efron

Hamster

Round 1 performance: N/A

Round 2 performance: “Oh, Pretty Woman” by Roy Orbison

Panelists’ guesses: Danny DeVito, Bill Murray, Brendan Fraser, Albert Brooks, Tim Allen, Kelsey Grammer, Andy Richter, Jack Black

Pepper

Round 1 performance: N/A

Round 2 performance: N/A

Panelists’ guesses: TBA

Skunk

Round 1 performance: “Diamonds” by Sam Smith

Round 2 performance: “It’s a Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World” by James Brown

Panelists’ guesses: Gloria Gaynor, Faith Evans, Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Alicia Keys, Anita Baker, Mary J. Blige, Toni Braxton, Sade, Yolanda Adams, Jill Scott, Fantasia, Janelle Monae

