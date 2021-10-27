Why isn’t ‘The Masked Singer’ on tonight? Blame the World Series

Why isn’t “The Masked Singer” on tonight (October 27)? Game 2 of the 2021 World Series between Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros takes place Wednesday night on Fox, so your favorite reality TV show has been temporarily postponed. In the event the World Series goes to a Game 7 on November 3, “TMS” will also be postponed next week as well.

Have no fear: after baseball wraps up, “The Masked Singer” will welcome back Group B to the big stage. That’s the collection of costumes that consists of Banana Split, Caterpillar, Mallard and Queen of Hearts. They’ll be joined in the next episode by Beach Ball, the final wildcard of Season 6. In prior weeks, Dalmatian (Tyga) and Cupcake (Ruth Pointer) were unmasked from this group.

The Group A contestants performed last week, with Bull, Skunk, Pepper and Jester all making it through to the next round. This group has already said goodbye to Octopus (Dwight Howard), Mother Nature (Vivica A. Fox), Pufferfish (Toni Braxton), Baby (Larry the Cable Guy) and Hamster (Rob Schneider).

Usually around this time, the two groups come together for a “super” show, but this sixth season reportedly won’t feature any combining of the contestants until the finale. Eliminations are based on the instant votes from the superfans and panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger.

On October 25, “TMS” aired a special recap episode titled “All-Time Countdown” in which host Nick Cannon revealed the Top 10 best performance in the show’s history. Making the list was T-Pain as Monster, Wayne Brady as Fox, LeAnn Rimes as Sun, Jesse McCartney as Turtle, Gladys Knight as Bee, Bow Wow as Frog, Victor Oladipo as Thingamajig, Tori Kelly as Seahorse, Omarion as Yeti and Donny Osmond as Peacock. Watch all 10 of these performances right here.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 5 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.