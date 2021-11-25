Why isn’t ‘The Masked Singer’ on tonight? Bull and Skunk’s battle delayed until next week

Why isn’t “The Masked Singer” on tonight, Wednesday, November 24? Due to the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the Group A Finals will take place next week instead, on Wednesday, December 1. That’s when Bull and Skunk will compete against each other to win a spot in the Season 6 finale. (Fox’s “Alter Ego” is also delayed for one week.) Unlike past editions of “TMS,” this season’s two groups have been kept completely apart from each other, so much so that they won’t meet up until the final episode — that’s when the winner of the Group A Finals (Bull or Skunk) will compete against the winner of the Group B Finals (Queen of Hearts or Banana Split).

Both Bull and Skunk will perform twice during the upcoming December 1 episode. First up, they’ll each deliver a solo performance. Then they’ll be joined by a special celebrity duet partner. Bull will sing with Jesse McCartney, aka the Turtle in Season 3, and Skunk will perform with Michael Bolton, who was just covered by Black Swan in Season 5.

After all of the performances have wrapped, the panelists (Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger) and audience will cast their votes for who they want to advance to the season finale. The person who receives the lower number of votes will have to unmask in front of America. It’ll surely be an emotional exit since Bull and Skunk have both been with the show since the first episode, despite many other wildcards trying to unseat them.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ reveals for all seasons: Celebrities and costumes through the years

Just who might be hiding underneath the Bull and Skunk masks? Here’s a closer look at their prior performances as well as the panelists’ former guesses:

Bull

Round 1 performance: “Drops of Jupiter” by Train

Round 2 performance: “What Hurts the Most” by Rascal Flatts

Round 3 performance: “Circus” by Britney Spears

Round 4 performance: “Make You Feel My Love” by Bob Dylan

Round 5 performance: “Rain on Me” by Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

Panelists’ guesses: Brian Littrell, Sisqo, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Darren Criss, Justin Timberlake, Brandon Flowers, Rufus Wainwright, Kevin Jonas, Zac Efron, Trey Songz, Donald Glover, Anthony Ramos, Leslie Odom Jr., Taye Diggs, Cheyenne Jackson, Lil Nas X, Billy Porter, Usher, Jason Derulo, Ne-Yo

Skunk

Round 1 performance: “Diamonds” by Sam Smith

Round 2 performance: “It’s a Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World” by James Brown

Round 3 performance: “Midnight Train to Georgia” by Gladys Knight & The Pips

Round 4 performance: “Square Biz” by Teena Marie

Round 5 performance: “At Last” by Etta James

Panelists’ guesses: Gloria Gaynor, Faith Evans, Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Alicia Keys, Anita Baker, Mary J. Blige, Toni Braxton, Sade, Yolanda Adams, Jill Scott, Fantasia, Janelle Monae, Taraji P. Henson, Queen Latifah, Tamar Braxton, Jennifer Hudson, Cynthia Erivo

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 5 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.