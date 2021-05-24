Willie Spence was robbed of ‘American Idol’ win, say 33% of viewers

On the “American Idol” finale on Sunday, Chayce Beckham edged out Willie Spence to win season 19. In our overnight poll, a full one-third of those weighing in wanted Willie to win and think that he was robbed of the title. Spence earned more votes than third-place finisher Grace Kinstler, who has 31% of the total tally as of this writing.

What do you think? Did Chayce Beckham deserve to win “American Idol”? Or do you think Willie Spence was robbed of the season 19 championship? Even though he lost on May 23, this soulful singer from Florida could end up the big winner. His talents were showcased in the finale as he got the chance to sing four songs.

If you haven’t cast your ballot yet, be sure to do so in the poll at the bottom of this post. And be sure to give us your thoughts on the fourth season of “American Idol” on ABC as well as your opinions of host Ryan Seacrest and judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

SEE ‘American Idol’ Winners Ranked From Worst to Best: Who is #1?

Here’s a reminder of the four songs that each of the Top 3 sang on the season 19 finale.

Chayce Beckham

Hometown Song: “Fire Away” by Chris Stapleton

Favorite Moment: “Afterglow” by Ed Sheeran

Judges Choice: “Blackbird” by The Beatles

Duet: “Forever After All” with Luke Combs

SEE ‘American Idol’ judges rankings: All 14 judges ranked from worst to best

Grace Kinstler

Hometown Song: “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston

Favorite Moment: “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin

Judges Choice: “All By Myself” by Celine Dion

Duet: “Scars to Your Beautiful” with Alessia Cara

SEE ‘American Idol’ Winners: Where Are They Now (Seasons 1 – 18)?

Willie Spence

Hometown Song: “A Change is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke

Favorite Moment: “Stand Up” by Cynthia Erivo

Judges Choice: “Georgia on My Mind” by Ray Charles

Duet: “You Are the Reason” with Leona Lewis



Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. For each live episode, you’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift certificate. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.