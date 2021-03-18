WGA Awards Best Original Screenplay predictions: ‘Trial of the Chicago 7’ leads, ‘Promising Young Woman’ rising

Netflix’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” is in the lead to win Best Original Screenplay at Sunday’s Writers Guild of America Awards, according to Gold Derby odds. The script, which tells the true-life story of anti–Vietnam War protesters in 1968, comes from director Aaron Sorkin, an Oscar and WGA Award winner for scripting “The Social Network” (2010). Hoping to adjourn “Trial” at the finish line is “Promising Young Woman,” Emerald Fennell‘s script about a brave barista who seeks revenge on creepy men looking to take advantage of drunk women at bars.

To contend at the WGA, one has to qualify for consideration under the guild’s strict guidelines or those of its international partners. The Writers Guild nominees for Best Original Screenplay are “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Sound of Metal” and “Palm Springs.” These match four-for-five with the Oscars, where “Palm Springs” has been replaced by “Minari,” which wasn’t eligible at the guild.

Remember, last year Gold Derby’s predictions proved true for this WGA category, where we had “Parasite” winning over co-nominees “Marriage Story,” “Knives Out,” “1917” and “Booksmart.” Weeks later, “Parasite” matched its guild victory with a triumph at the Academy Awards.

The 2021 WGA Awards in film and television will be presented at a virtual ceremony on March 21, so there’s not much time to make or update your predictions at Gold Derby. Ahead, see our Writers Guild Awards predictions for Best Original Screenplay, according to the combined odds of our Experts, Editors and Users.

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” — 69/20 odds

Written by Aaron Sorkin

SEE 2021 WGA Awards nominations for television

“Promising Young Woman” — 7/2 odds

Written by Emerald Fennell

“Judas and the Black Messiah” — 9/2 odds

Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King

Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Josh Lucas

“Palm Springs” — 9/2 odds

Screenplay by Andy Siara

Story by Andy Siara & Max Barbakow

“Sound of Metal” — 9/2 odds

Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder

Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance

PREDICT the 2021 Oscar winners through April 25

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?