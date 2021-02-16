2021 Writers Guild of America Awards nominations: ‘Borat’ and ‘Sound of Metal’ in; ‘Mank,’ ‘Minari’ and ‘Nomadland’ ineligible

Don’t look for five of our predicted 10 Oscar contenders for screenplay (the original scripts for “Mank,” “Minari” and “Soul” plus the adaptations of “The Father” and “Nomadland”) in the 2021 Writers Guild of America Awards nominations announced February 16. They didn’t qualify for consideration under the guild’s guidelines or those of its international partners.

We are predicting that “Nomadland” will win Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars. Three of its likely Oscar rivals — “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “News of the World” and “One Night in Miami” — contend at the WGA Awards as do “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” and “The White Tiger.”

The Original Screenplay Oscar frontrunner “The Trial of the Chicago 7” is in the running here as is “Promising Young Woman,” which sits in second place on our chart. With “Mank,” “Minari” and “Soul” ineligible at the guild kudos, that race is rounded out by “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Palm Springs” and “Sound of Metal.”

Over the past 11 years only 73 of the Writers Guild of America Awards nominees have numbered among the 110 screenplays that reaped Academy Awards bids. The 2021 Writers Guild of America Awards will be presented on March 21. See a full list of nominees in all three film categories below:

Original Screenplay:

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King, Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Josh Lucas; Warner Bros.

“Palm Springs”

Screenplay by Andy Siara, Story by Andy Siara & Max Barbakow; Hulu

“Promising Young Woman”

Written by Emerald Fennell; Focus Features

“Sound of Metal”

Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder, Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance; Amazon Studios

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Written by Aaron Sorkin; Netflix

Adapted Screenplay:

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern, Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad, Based on characters created by Sacha Baron Cohen; Amazon Studios

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Screenplay by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Based on the play written by August Wilson; Netflix

“News of the World”

Screenplay by Paul Greengrass and Luke Davies, Based upon the novel by Paulette Jiles; Universal Pictures

“One Night in Miami”

Screenplay by Kemp Powers, Based on the stage play “One Night in Miami” by Kemp Powers; Amazon Studios

“The White Tiger”

Screenplay by Ramin Bahrani, Based on the book “The White Tiger” by Aravind Adiga; Netflix

Documentary Screenplay:

“All In: The Fight for Democracy”

Written by Jack Youngelson; Amazon Studios

“The Dissident”

Written by Mark Monroe and Bryan Fogel; Briarcliff Entertainment

“Herb Alpert Is…”

Written by Josh Scheinfeld; Abramorama

“Red Penguins”

Written by Gabe Polsky; Universal Pictures

“Totally Under Control”

Alex Gibney; Neon

