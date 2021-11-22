Landslide! Xander Hastings is your favorite ‘Survivor 41’ player and no one else even comes close [POLL RESULTS]

Liana Wallace may hate Xander Hastings‘ face, but “Survivor 41” viewers can’t get enough of it. The 20-year-old app developer from Chicago, Illinois earned a whopping 61% in our recent poll that asked our readers to name their favorite “Survivor 41” player among the Top 8. No one else even comes close. In fact, there’s a two-way tie for second place between Erika Casupanan and Ricard Foye, but they only come in with 9% support apiece.

The Top 8 was declared after the double eliminations of Naseer Muttalif and Evvie Jagoda during the November 17 episode. In a temporary twist, host Jeff Probst split up the remaining 10 players into two separate teams of five, with both groups attending tribal council and voting someone off. Naseer went home first (with an idol in his pocket) while Evvie was ousted second.

Fan-fave Xander won the immunity challenge, so he was safe at his tribal council. He had the option of saving his number-one ally Evvie with his hidden immunity idol, but he chose to keep it pocketed instead. It’s likely Xander trusted his new allies, Deshawn Radden and Danny McCray, when they told him they were going to vote out Liana instead of Evvie, but they were lying through their teeth. Now Xander returns to the main group as an isolated player with no alliance members, making him the true underdog of “Survivor 41.”

Xander has proven himself an ace physical player as well as a strategic social player, which is part of the reason his fellow competitors want him out so badly. He acquired an extra vote in the first episode and a hidden immunity idol just before the merge, making him the only person left with two advantages. Xander endeared himself to the audience even more last week when he volunteered to sit out of two challenges: he took Erika’s place in the reward challenge so she could have a shot at food and he chose not to play in the immunity challenge so the entire tribe could enjoy rice.

Here are the complete poll results for who “Survivor 41” fans name as their favorite remaining castaway. Do any of these rankings surprise you?

61% — Xander Hastings

9% — Erika Casupanan (tie)

9% — Ricard Foye (tie)

8% — Danny McCray

6% — Shan Smith

4% — Deshawn Radden

3% — Liana Wallace

0% — Heather Aldret

