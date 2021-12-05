Xander Hastings on his super secret ‘Survivor’ crush: ‘I think she’s so attractive’ [WATCH]

For weeks, many “Survivor 41” viewers have suspected there might be something hot and heavy cooking in Fiji (and not the rice), and now Xander Hastings has confirmed he does indeed have a crush on Liana Wallace. “I’ve said multiple times that I think she’s so attractive,” the 21-year-old Florida app developer revealed in a deleted scene from a recent episode (watch above). “If she knew how I actually felt about her, then she’d [realize] it’s all the strategy that makes her think that I hate her.”

The scene in question happened after Xander and Liana got in a tussle while searching for a hidden immunity idol. Liana readily admitted she was being “a little pest, a little sister that won’t go away,” which annoyed Xander so much he went to Shan Smith for help.

As soon as Shan saw their quibbling back and forth, she clocked onto their secret crush. “Liana and Xander, these two, everyone’s like, they hate each other,” Shan told the camera. “I think they might be in love. I’m a young adult pastor. This is kind of like what I do, and I honestly feel like they’ve got the hots for one another.”

Shan pulled Xander aside and told him to patch up his relationship with Liana by talking to her, adding, “You don’t have to love each other. You don’t have to date. Even though I think you guys would be really cute together, by the way.” That’s when Xander, grinning ear to ear, revealed his true feelings for Liana.

Soon after, Shan and Ricard Foye ran to Liana to tell her about Xander’s confession. “You are lying!” the 20-year-old Washington, CD college student shouted in response. “That is so ridiculous,” she added. In a confessional, Liana noted how her relationship with Xander is “the most complicated ever,” but made it clear that “this is ‘Survivor’ and I just don’t want to deal with any of that. I’m not interested. It’s flattering at least, [but] it doesn’t change the fact that he’s still a threat and I still want him gone, even if he has the biggest crush on me in the world.”

Shan was voted off the island in the 10th episode and Liana followed right after her in the 11th episode. Now only six players remain in the running to win the $1 million prize: Xander, Ricard, Danny McCray, Deshawn Radden, Erika Casupanan and Heather Aldret.

