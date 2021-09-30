Xavier Prather makes history as first Black winner of ‘Big Brother’: See updated winners list

History was made on September 29 as “Big Brother” crowned its first Black winner ever: Xavier Prather. (See the updated winners list.) At the beginning of this 23rd season, an alliance was formed called the Cookout that consisted of six African-American players: Xavier, Derek Frazier, Azah Awasum, Kyland Young, Hannah Chaddha and Tiffany Mitchell. One by one, they voted out all of the other contestants until they remained as the Final 6. On Wednesday night, the jury of nine voted unanimously to award Xavier with the $750,000 grand prize.

The Cookout absolutely dominated this game from Day 1, making them the most successful alliance in “Big Brother” history. After making it to the Top 6, the group’s celebration was short-lived as they were forced to start eating their own. Tiffany and Hannah were the first victims, with both being evicted in a double elimination. Tiffany had rubbed some of her alliance members the wrong way when she won a Head of Household competition that she didn’t need to, and Hannah was ousted because she was seen as a savvy player and Tiffany’s second-in-command.

When there were only four people left in the game, Xavier secured his place in the Final 3 when he won HOH and Veto in the same week. He got to choose one person to join him in the finale and he picked Derek. That choice also gave Derek the right to solely boot one person from the game (Kyland) and keep the other (Azah).

Xavier, Derek and Azah all made it to Day 85 in the “BB23” house, proving their worth as competitors. After Xavier claimed Part 1 of the final Head of Household competition, Azah rebounded by taking Part 2. The pair then faced off on live television in Part 3, where they answered trivia questions based on the jury members’ histories in the game. Xavier prevailed by a slim margin, getting 8/8 questions right, compared to Azah who scored 7/8.

Derek and Azah then pleaded their cases to Xavier to take them to the Final 2, with X deciding to honor his deal with Big D. Azah exited the house and had a brief one-on-one interview with Julie Chen Moonves where she revealed she was “sad.” She also explained that she would have taken Xavier to the end had she won that final HOH comp, because she thought he played too good of a game to finish in third place.

Later on, the jury of nine — Azah, Kyland, Hannah, Tiffany, Alyssa Lopez, Claire Rehfuss, Sarah Beth Steagall, Derek Xiao and Britini D’Angelo — voted unanimously to award Xavier with the $750,000 check. All throughout the summer, Gold Derby readers made their predictions for who wins “Big Brother 23,” and here were the final results:

1. Xavier Prather — 2/13 odds

2. Azah Awasum — 11/1 odds

3. Derek Frazier — 20/1 odds