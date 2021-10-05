YoungBoy Never Broke Again (‘Sincerely, Kentrell’) swipes number-one spot from Drake on Billboard charts

After a three-week run atop the Billboard 200 albums chart, Drake‘s “Certified Lover Boy” slips to number-two this week as fellow rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again debuts at the top spot with his third studio album, “Sincerely Kentrell.” Read more about this week’s chart here.

YoungBoy is only 21-years-old, but he has already had three chart-topping albums over the course of three consecutive years. His mixtape “AI YoungBoy 2” debuted at number-one in 2019 with 110,000 equivalent album units, which are calculated by combining traditional album sales, individual track sales, and online streams over platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. Then his aptly titled second studio album “Top” launched at the top in 2020 with 126,000 units. Both of those efforts ultimately went platinum.

Now “Sincerely” takes off in the lead position with 137,000 units, so YoungBoy keeps improving on his previous debut weeks. This achievement also makes him the only artist besides Taylor Swift to have number-one albums in all of the past three years: 2019, 2020, and 2021. But YoungBoy didn’t hold off Drake by much. Despite being out for almost a month now, “Certified Lover Boy” achieved another 135,000 units, just 2,000 shy of YoungBoy’s total.

More holdovers round out Billboard’s top five this week. Lil Nas X‘s “Montero” sinks one spot to number-three in its second week of release (58,000 units). That’s followed by Kanye West‘s “Donda,” which holds steady at number-four (47,000 units). And Olivia Rodrigo‘s unshakable May release “Sour” sticks around in fifth place (46,000 units). What were your favorite albums from the past week, and who will top the charts next?

