Zendaya and 15 other 2021 SAG snubs in Film

The 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations were announced February 4. In keeping with the unpredictable nature of the past year, several seemingly sure-fire nominees were left out of the film categories (see the complete list of nominations). Scroll down to see the most shocking snubs, and check out the complete list of SAG film nominees.

While all 160,000 or so SAG-AFTRA members decide the eventual award winners, the film nominees are first chosen by a much smaller, randomly-selected committee of 2,500 members. This year’s voters shook up the race by excluding Golden Globe nomination leader “Mank” from all but one category (Best Actor – Gary Oldman). Amanda Seyfried’s supporting turn was overlooked, and the film’s cast was not recognized as one of the year’s best.

“Promising Young Woman” was also left out of the Best Ensemble race despite garnering four Globe bids one day earlier, but Carey Mulligan was included in the SAG Best Actress lineup. The hopes of several other leading ladies were dashed today, including Globe nominee Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) and screen legend Sophia Loren (“The Life Ahead”).

After earning Best Supporting Actor prizes from over a dozen critics groups, Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”) was snubbed at the Golden Globes and has now been kept out of contention once again. Equally shocking were the two-day absences of two heavily praised veteran performers: Ellen Burstyn (“Pieces of a Woman”) and Delroy Lindo (“Da 5 Bloods”). Burstyn missed out in the supporting category, although her co-star, Vanessa Kirby, showed up in lead. Lindo is nominated for the top award as part of his film’s cast, but his individual performance was ignored again. Now, even further doubt has been cast on both of their future awards prospects.

SEE ‘Da 5 Bloods’ makes a comeback in the SAG Awards nominations, while ‘Minari’ comes on just as strong

NOT BEST ENSEMBLE

“Mank”

“The Prom”

“Promising Young Woman”

NOT BEST ACTRESS

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Invisible Man”

Zendaya, “Malcolm & Marie”

NOT BEST ACTOR

Ben Affleck, “The Way Back”

Kingsley Ben-Adir, “One Night in Miami”

Delroy Lindo, “Da 5 Bloods”

NOT BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Ellen Burstyn, “Pieces of a Woman”

Saoirse Ronan, “Ammonite”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

NOT BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Bill Murray, “On the Rocks”

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

Mark Rylance, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Glynn Turman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

PREDICTthe 2021 SAG Awards winners through April 4

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?