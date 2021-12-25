‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas’ to sleigh the TV movie competition at Critics Choice Awards

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” only won a handful of awards over the course of its two-season run on NBC, but it may be adding a few more trophies to the mantle with its new TV movie. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas,” which was released by The Roku Channel on Dec. 1, is nominated at the Critics Choice Awards for Best TV Movie, where it has emerged as an odds-on favorite to win.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” picks up where the Season 2 finale left off while also functioning as a joyful Christmas special unto itself. The film centers on Zoey (Jane Levy) as she must face the first holiday season without her father, Mitch (Peter Gallagher), and sets out to recapture the magic of Christmas past as a tribute to him. At the same time, Max (Skylar Astin) is learning what it means to have the same musical powers as Zoey, as teased in the final minutes of the finale. The film ties a neat bow on the series while also teasing the potential for more stories.

SEE Watch our interviews with awards contenders

The Critics Choice list of best TV movies of the year is an eclectic bunch, including “Come from Away,” a filmed version of the Broadway musical, which dropped on Apple TV+, “List of a Lifetime,” a breast cancer drama from Lifetime, “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things,” a time-loop rom-com from Amazon, and two TV movies that earned Emmy nominations earlier this year, “Oslo” (HBO) and “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia” (Lifetime).

With no obvious frontrunner, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” has the kind of built-in fan base and buzz to win this category. “Oslo” and “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia” lost the Emmy for Best TV Movie in September to another Christmas-themed movie, “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square.” “Zoey’s” is far out in front to win the Critics Choice Award, according to the latest Gold Derby odds, with “Come from Away” in a distant second place. Voting begins the first week of January, and as a Christmas movie, “Zoey’s” likely has a competitive advantage over the other contenders for those members who still possess some leftover Christmas magic.

PREDICT the 2022 Critics Choice Awards winners

Critics Choice TV Awards odds for Best TV Movie 'Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas' is ahead

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?