‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ may be cancelled, but it still has hope at Emmys

We know, we know. NBC’s cancellation of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” couldn’t have come at a worse time, as Season 2 ended on an emotional cliffhanger with two characters baring their souls to each other. Even though the story of Zoey (Jane Levy), Max (Skylar Astin) and Mo (Alex Newell) won’t be continuing any time soon, it still has hope at the Emmys, as nominations-round voting takes place June 17 – June 28. Our sister site Deadline reports the musical comedy is being “shopped” to other networks, and a truckload of awards would certainly make it look more desirable to potential buyers — hint hint, Emmy voters.

Cancelled TV series get nominated for Emmy Awards all the time, and sometimes they even win. “Pushing Daisies” received the touch of death after its second season in 2009 but still managed to grasp its fingers around four trophies: Kristin Chenoweth for Best Supporting Actress, Best Art Direction, Best Non-Prosthetic Makeup and Best Costumes. “Deadwood” was shot at high noon in 2007 but then lassoed the statuette for Best Non-Prosthetic Makeup. Also in 2007, John Goodman won his first, and so far only, Emmy for guesting on the one-and-done Aaron Sorkin series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.”

Season 1 of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” took home last year’s Emmy for Best Choreography for choreographer Mandy Moore, making it one of the rare network comedies to actually prevail with the Television Academy. Indeed, over the past decade we’ve seen Emmy voters turn a blind eye to the broadcasters as more and more streamers enter the awards derby.

At the recent winter awards shows, “Zoey” earned major nominations at the Golden Globes (Levy for Best Actress) and Critics Choice Awards (Newell for Best Supporting Actor). The Canadian-filmed laffer was also recognized with a guild bid at the Casting Society of America.

Heading into the 2021 Emmys, the second season of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” numbers among the Top 8 shows to be nominated for Best Comedy Series, according to Gold Derby predictions. The others are “Ted Lasso,” “The Flight Attendant,” “The Kominsky Method,” “PEN15,” “Hacks,” “Black-ish” and “Master of None.” Only NBC’s “Zoey” and ABC’s “Black-ish” hail from the broadcast networks; the rest are streaming shows.

As for the actors, Levy comes in fourth place to win Best Comedy Actress, behind only Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”), Jean Smart (“Hacks”) and Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”). And Newell is in sixth place to claim the trophy for Best Comedy Supporting Actor, with some of his likely co-nominees being Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”), Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”), Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”), Michiel Huisman (“The Flight Attendant”) and Brendan Hunt (“Ted Lasso”).

