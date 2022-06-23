2022 Emmy nominations ballot: See the 42 Best Animated Program hopefuls from ‘American Dad!’ to ‘Young Justice: Phantoms’

Since 1979, the TV academy has honored the field of animation by awarding the Best Animated Program Emmy on an annual basis. In its current form, this primetime category allows submissions targeted at audiences aged 13 and above, with series and specials made for younger viewers being relegated to the Children’s and Family Emmys. Since the creation of a separate short form category in 2008, submissions here have also been required to have runtimes in excess of 15 minutes.

The 2022 Best Animated Program ballot list below consists of 42 entries. Per category rules, all are either one-off specials or single episodes of continuing series. Seeking their dozenth victory and first since 2019 is the team behind “The Simpsons,” who just wrapped their 33rd season. Other shows hoping for repeat wins this year include “Archer,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “Rick and Morty,” and “South Park.”

Unlike the nominees in most program categories, which are chosen by all 22,000 plus academy members, the animated program contenders are picked only by voters from the animation, children’s programming, interactive media, and motion and title design branches. This year, they have until June 27 to cast their ballots, which will be tallied to determine the five nominees that will be announced on July 12.

American Dad! (Stan & Francine & Stan & Francine & Radika)

Arcane (When These Walls Come Tumbling Down)

Archer (Dingo, Baby, Et Cetera)

Big Mouth (A Very Big Mouth Christmas)

Blade Runner: Black Lotus (Free Will)

Bob’s Burgers (Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner)

Central Park (Fista Puff Mets Out Justice)

Countdown to Trump’s Reinstatement: A Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News Ratings Grab

Crossing Swords (Tent Pitching)

Dicktown (The Mystery of the Missing Pimento Cheese Recipe)

Disenchantment (The Cabinet of Dr. Chazzzzz)

Duncanville (Clothes and Dagger)

F is for Family (Screw Ups)

Fairfax (Pilot)

Fairview (Crypto)

Family Guy (The Fatman Always Rings Twice)

Fena: Pirate Princess (The Curtain Rises on the Climax)

The Freak Brothers (Gender Binary)

The Great North (Say It Again, Ham Adventure)

The Harper House (Home Alone on the 4th of July)

HouseBroken (Who Done It?)

Human Resources (It’s Almost Over)

Inside Job (Inside Reagan)

The Legend of Vox Machina (The Feast of Realms)

Marvel’s Hit-Monkey (Pilot)

Pacific Rim the Black (Sisters of the Kaiju)

Pen15 Animated Special

Ranking of Kings (The Prince’s New Clothes)

Rick and Morty (Mort Dinner Rick Andre)

Santa Inc. (Where the Hell is Brent?)

The Simpsons (Pixelated and Afraid)

South Park (The Big Fix)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Wej Duj)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Kamino Lost)

Teenage Euthanasia (Adventures in Beetle Sitting)

Tuca & Bertie (Planteau)

Ultra City Smiths (Ultra City, She Don’t Care)

Undone (Rectify)

A Very Solar Holiday Opposites Special

What If…? (What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?)

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

Young Justice: Phantoms (Ego and Superego)

