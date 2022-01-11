(NEW) STATE OF THE OSCAR DERBY (Revised by editor Chris Rosen on Jan. 10).
BEST ACTOR: Will Andrew Garfield swoop down and snatch Will Smith’s overdue Oscar?
BEST ACTRESS: Nicole Kidman portraying Lucille Ball and “West Side Story’s” breakout star Rachel Zegler are rising fast to challenge Kristen Stewart’s longtime lead.
SUPPORTING ACTRESS: 60 years ago, Rita Moreno became the first Hispanic actress to win an Oscar. Now can she be victorious again for starring in Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story”?
SUPPORTING ACTOR: 17 different actors are currently predicted as possible nominees — more than any other acting category.