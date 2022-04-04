Can you name all 16 EGOT champions? Who are the entertainers needing just one more award to join them?

Only 16 artists have won what is popularly referred to as the EGOT, but was originally known as the Grand Slam of show business awards: the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. Can you name all of them without scrolling through our photo gallery above?

Tina Fey made the acronym — coined back in the 1980s by Philip Michael Thomas of “Miami Vice” — famous in a 2009 episode of “30 Rock.” While moviedom’s top prize — the Oscar — dates back to 1927, two of the other kudos came about in the 1940s (Tonys, Emmys) while the first Grammys were not awarded until 1959. By the way, if you are looking for Harry Belafonte, James Earl Jones, Liza Minnelli or Barbra Streisand among this list, they aren’t here because at least one of their awards was honorary and not won in competition.

They are (in chronological order of achievement) composer Richard Rodgers, actress Helen Hayes, actress Rita Moreno, actor John Gielgud, actress Audrey Hepburn, composer Marvin Hamlisch, orchestrator Jonathan Tunick, writer/director/composer Mel Brooks, director Mike Nichols, actress Whoopi Goldberg, producer Scott Rudin, composer Robert Lopez, singer and actor John Legend, composer Tim Rice, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and composer Alan Menken.

You can also tour our other photo galleries with more details about the 26 people who just need a Grammy, 29 people who only need an Oscar, 23 people who just need a Tony and 3 people who only need an Emmy. Click on each phrase in the preceding sentence to see those entertainers.

