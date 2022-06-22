‘1883’ stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on the making of this ‘Yellowstone’ prequel: ‘Let’s go back’

The last two episodes of “1883,” the Paramount + prequel to the blockbuster drama series “Yellowstone,” were four-hankie weepies that saw two of the main characters dying. The tears flowed for stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, the popular country singers who have been married since 1996 and have three daughters.

“For me, it was tough because I’m half Italian and half Irish, so I’m either going to fight or cry,” said McGraw during a recent Variety zoom conversation. “It’s sort of in my blood, but I’m a crier. I have three daughters. I grew up with two sisters and mom. Faith and I never work on scenes together. We’d lay in bed and read each other episode to each other. When we got down to nine and ten, I couldn’t read them. I was just a blubbering mess so Faith had to read the final two.”

The limited series follows the Dutton family from Tennessee to Fort Worth, TX where they join a wagon train of European immigrants on their way to Oregon. They end up settling in Montana on the land that will become the Yellowstone ranch.

McGraw plays James Dutton, the great-great grandfather of “Yellowstone”’s John Dutton (Kevin Costner). He is a Civil War veteran who spent three years in a Union POW camp. Hill is his strong-willed wife Margaret, who had been a nurse during the war; Isabel May is their feisty teenage daughter Elsa, who narrates and is the heart of the series. Sam Elliott’s Shea, a Pinkerton agent leading the wagon train who was a Captain in the Union Army during the Civil War, is suicidal over the recent loss of his wife and daughter to smallpox. Rounding out the cast is LaMonica Garrett as Thomas, a fellow Pinkerton agent working with Shea who was a Buffalo Soldier during the war. The series also attracted some noteworthy guest stars including Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson and Billy Bob Thornton.

Elliott recalled that series creator Taylor Sheridan had approached him to be in “Yellowstone” but the Oscar-nominee for 2018’s “A Star is Born” passed on the megahit. “He came back to me six months later and he had this thing in his head after he discovered Isabel. Everything kind of fell into place for him in terms of how to tell the story. Based on what he said about it, I said ‘Yeah, I’m in.’ Then he started sending these scripts my way.” Elliott added he read them in bed while recovering from a “couple of medical procedures” before production began. Shea, he noted, is “a complex character. He’s a very complex character. There’s a lot of stuff going on in there and I think it can be said of all of us. “

The limited series was still in production when “1883” premiered on the streaming service last December. “It was so disconcerting on one level,” said Elliott. “I mean, we haven’t even finished the show and everybody’s raving about it. It was like ‘Ok. Stay focused on the job. Let’s get the job done.’ But there was all this noise going on at the same time.”

When the cast returned home after finishing “1883,” they quickly learned it had a strong following. “I’ve had the same phone number for 20 years,” said Garrett. “I had people reaching out to me that I haven’t heard from since years. I’ve done other shows, other projects and I haven’t heard from them. And [when they called], they first thing they would say was ‘Look, I don’t even like Westerns, but ….’ Most recently, I’ve been going to these awards events, meeting and hanging out with actors I know and respect. They’re on hit shows in their own right. They want to know about my experience going from ranch to reach, city to city, state to state.”

Garrett recalled a moment early in the filming when he and Elliott were on their horses and saw the wagon train for the first time. “I think it was late in episode one. We’re just looking at this endless train. Sam looked at me and did ‘I’ve never seen anything like this. This may never happen again in our lifetime.’ It set a tone with me. “

May, who turned 21 during production, wasn’t caught off guard by the success of the series because “I have very little to compare. My experiences are very limited. I’m just really starting my career. It only a couple of weeks ago, to be honest, kind of hit me how remarkable what we did was. I got strangely emotional where I just kind of wanted to cry about it for some reason.” Doing the series, “we all got to discover this land in such an intimate way. I didn’t know half of where we were existed or looked the way that it did or how quiet the world could be sometimes. So then when we re-entered civilization, [it was so] so disorienting. I really kind of want to rewind a little bit.”

“Let’s go back,” said Hill.

