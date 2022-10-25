Celebrating 1922: Hollywood comes of age with ‘Robin Hood,’ ‘Blood and Sand’ …

Do you know when the first movie premiere in Hollywood history was held?

On Oct. 18. 1922 Sid Grauman opened his movie palace the Egyptian Theatre on Hollywood Blvd. with superstar Douglas Fairbank’s latest swashbuckler “Robin Hood.” The red carpet was rolled out for Fairbanks, his wife Mary Pickford and their good friend (and partner in United Artists) Charlie Chaplin. It cost $5 to attend the premiere. And the movie, which was the top box office draw, played there exclusively for several months. The Egyptian cost $800,000 to build and took 18 months to complete for Grauman and real estate developer Charles E. Toberman. It is currently being renovated by Netflix in cooperation with the American Cinematheque.

“Robin Hood,” directed by Allan Dwan, was one of the most expensive movies of the silent era, costing just under $1 million. The castle was the biggest set ever made for a silent movie. Some scenes feature over 1,200 extras. It was all worth it as it grossed a whopping $2.5 million. Fairbanks not only starred as the British hero, he also produced and wrote the story under the name Elton Thomas. Alan Hale played Little John in the film and 16 years later, he reprised the role in the classic Errol Flynn version “The Adventures of Robin Hood.”

The second most popular film of the year was heartthrob Rudolph Valentino’s 1922 action drama “Blood and Sand,” in which he played a matador. Beloved clown prince Harold Lloyd’s latest comedy “Grandma’s Boy” came in third. The melodrama “Smilin’ Through” starring Norma Talmadge took the fourth position on the box office chart (it was remade in 1932 with Norma Shearer and in 1941 with Jeanette MacDonald.)

The year also saw the release of many classic films including Buster Keaton’s “Cops”; Erich von Stroheim’s “Foolish Wives”; Robert Flaherty’s “Nanook of the North,” the first commercially successful feature documentary: F.W. Murnau’s vampire masterpiece “Nosferatu”; Alfred Hitchcock’s first feature “No. 13,” which was never released and is considered lost; Keaton’s “The Paleface”; “Sherlock Holmes” starring John Barrymore; and “Toll of the Sea,” the first general release two-strip Technicolor film starring Anna May Wong and Kenneth Harlan.

Hollywood was rocked by scandals a century ago including the murder of popular director William Desmond Taylor. On Feb. 1, 1922, Taylor was found shot in the back in his home. When the police detective arrived to investigate what was initially describe as a “natural” death, he discovered studio executives and actors and actresses rummaging through his belongings. There were many suspects for the murder including actresses Mabel Normand and Mary Miles Minter and Minter’s mother former actress Charlotte Shelby, who disapproved of her daughter’s relationship with Taylor. The case was never officially solved, though, decades later director King Vidor said Minter had cryptically admitted her mom had killed Taylor when she found her daughter at his home.

Several Hollywood legends began their careers in 1922 including Clara Bow, who made her debut in “Beyond the Rainbow”; Walt Disney, who opened his first studio in Kansas City, Mo.; Edward Everett Horton, Anita Louise, George O’Brien, William Powell, Anne Shirley and even Rin Tin Tin who made his bow in “The Man from Hell’s River,” replacing a camera-shy wolf.

