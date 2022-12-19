‘1923’ reviews: Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are ‘potent pairing’ of ‘badassery’

On December 18, 2022, Paramount+ launched “1923,” the second “Yellowstone” prequel and follow-up to last year’s “1883.” Oscar nominee Harrison Ford and Oscar winner Dame Helen Mirren headline this saga as another generation of the Dutton family grapples with Prohibition, the Great Depression and the rise of Western expansion.

Critics have already declared the series from creator Taylor Sheridan a masterpiece, culminating in a freshness rating of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. The cast includes Sebastian Roche, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, and Aminah Nieves. See the trailer and review roundup below.

SEE 50 most unforgivable Golden Globes snubs: Tom Cruise, ‘Yellowstone’ …

Joshua Alston of Variety praises the creator of “Yellowstone” for choosing quality over quantity in regards to the franchise. “But most importantly, the anthology model allows Sheridan to attract the type of marquee actors who are attracted to the storytelling on television but repelled by the long hours and massive time commitment.” He adds, “Mirren and Ford – both 80-ish, neither a stranger to action badassery – make for such a potent pairing, their chemistry alone is enough to make ‘1923’ feel like an elevated version of Sheridan’s neo-Western fare. Ford stars as Jacob Dutton and Mirren plays Cara, his Irish-born wife. (For those interested in the specific genealogy, these Duttons are apparently the great-great-great uncle and aunt of Kevin Costner’s character in the mothership series.)” As the Duttons strive to achieve victory in the face of adversity, the structure of the series is still in question. “Despite the promise it suggests, the pilot has an awkward structure that makes it difficult to tell what will constitute a standard episode once the series progresses. Like ‘1883,’ the episode starts with scenes of carnage paired with a weary narrator who promises the Duttons have barely scraped the surface of their coming strife.” Concluding, “And who knows, maybe the show will falter despite its impressive cast. But the nice thing about Sheridan’s new business model is that if you don’t dig this particular flavor of ‘Yellowstone,’ perhaps you’ll enjoy one of the next five.”

Clint Worthington of RogerEbert.com calls it “a formula that works, which means more spinoffs charting the serpentine trail the Dutton family has blazed across the American West.” He adds, “Here, the baton has been passed to Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, two of the most venerated actors of their generation; it’s bizarre to see them here, in a spinoff of a spinoff of a streaming series. But they sink their teeth into the material they’re given, even if the little we’re given of them thus far offers scant indicators for how the rest of the show will fare.” Heck, Mirren appears in the opening sequence of the series, gun in hand, ready for business. “Mirren’s far more dynamic, trading barbs with Jacob and offering sage advice for her grand-nephew’s fiancée (Michelle Randolph), forced to learn the secondary place women have in the lives of ranchers. ‘You have to want more than the boy,’ she intones with an Irish lilt. ‘You have to want the life, too.'”

SEE Harrison Ford is back in ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ trailer [Watch]

Liam Mathews of TV Guide notes that Sheridan’s winning streak will eventually cease but that time is not now as this series “feels like another hit for the ‘Yellowstone’ kingpin.” Mathews notes, “Because it’s set on the ranch, 1923 is more like ‘Yellowstone’ than ‘1883’ was.” The scope is even expanded to another continent! The treatment of Native Americans is also on exhibit here. “The ‘Yellowstone’ franchise, and Sheridan’s work in general, has always been concerned with the mistreatment of Native American people, women in particular, but the franchise has never had a thread as devoted to that theme as Teonna’s (Nieves) appears to be.”

Ben Travers of indieWire was less impressed. Starting with an analysis on Ford’s cinematic history with a weapon, Travers notes “It’s also one of the few times in the pilot episode where Ford’s expression isn’t affixed in an indignant scowl.” The violent nature of the series is unapologetic. Mirren seems to be the only one having fun in this iconic lead pairing. “But remembering Sheridan’s penchant for juxtaposing mankind’s ugliest antics with magnificent natural vistas, it seems just as likely that ‘1923’ will only match Jacob’s grimace with a perpetually grim tone.”

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions